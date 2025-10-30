An individual in the US has expressed concerns about her fiancé’s green card potentially being rejected because of her anti-Trump posts. In a Reddit post, the woman asked for advice on whether or not her social media posts could affect her fiancé’s green card approval. She also noted that her fiancé is Chinese. Could your anti-Trump posts lead to rejection of your fiancé’s green card? Redditor's concerns met with warnings(Pexel - representational image)

“Hi I am getting married to my long time boyfriend now turned fiancé. He is currently an F1 visa holder and has 3 years till it expires,” the Reddit user wrote. “He is also Chinese if that means anything. We are talking about the green card process and that we will apply after we are legally married. I have several comments on post on Instagram and Facebook that speak about how unhappy I am with the current administration.”

The user added, “I haven’t said anything directly like I hate trump, but it’s kinda implied. Either way when I was talking with my fiancé and he said maybe I should delete everything I’ve said as he thinks the green card will get rejected because of them. So basically I’m just asking should I delete them? And would they lead to my fiancé soon to be husband getting his green card rejected?”

Could you land in trouble over anti-Trump social posts?

While being anti-Trump is not a legal ground for the US government to reject a green card petition for one’s fiancé, the current administration has indeed implemented new policies that cam prompt greater scrutiny of an applicant's digital footprint and potential "anti-American" views. In fact, one of Donald Trump’s executive orders declared that the government will vet non-citizens in the US to ensure they do not “bear hostile attitudes” towards American “culture” or “founding principles,” among other things. A subsequent USCIS press release described the notice as adopting “social media vetting for anti-Americanism.”

“Under this guidance, USCIS will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor in any USCIS discretionary analysis when adjudicating immigration benefit requests,” the central paragraph in the April 9 notice reads, according to the Brennan Center For Justice.

The US Department of State recently issued a warning to visa holders who “celebrated” the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Taking to X, it shared a list of people who have already been identified and “are no longer welcome in the U.S.”

Redditors react

In the comment section of the post, many suggested that the user delete her accounts. “Deactivate your accounts till he got his GC,” a user wrote, “Would delete to not leave anything to chance with this administration,” wrote a user, while another said, “I would not leave anything up to chance, and just scrub your socials just in case. As soon as he gets his green card, you can go back to expressing to your heart’s content! The current administration is considering anything and everything to RFE/reject. Good luck! :)”

One user said, “You are fine. Just delete anything Charlie Kirk or Palestine related. That’s what people got in trouble for. I’m also applying I have posted how much I think it’s stupid he demolished the White House my friends got tired of me lol but I’m taking a small break from overposting lol”. “My sister, a staunch political disturber online applied for a us visa around two months ago and got it not problem, and yes she had to add the urls from her socials in the applications,” wrote a user, while another said, “Delete it. My husband HAS a green card and I’ve been so careful about what I post on my accounts. If they access my texts, I’m fu**** lol but I’ve kept it mostly quiet on socials. We’re leaving in 2mos but I decided to keep my mouth mostly shut. He doesn’t post on socials so he’s clear but I had been a bit of a loud mouth for a bit there. Could I be alarmist? Possibly. But I wouldn’t have imagined some of these things would EVER happen”.