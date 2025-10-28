Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot hidden bullets in viral Reddit challenge

An all-new optical illusion challenge on Reddit is testing people’s eyesight and patience at the same time. Posted in the popular r/FindTheSniper community on the platform, the image shows many military equipment, such as guns, gloves, backpacks, helmets, and a small rubber duck, placed on a brown background. Players have been asked to identify two hidden bullets. The challenge sounds simple, but it is actually quite difficult and time-consuming. The real task here is that you only get 15 seconds to complete it. In 15 seconds, players have been asked to spot two bullets in this viral optical illusion challenge on Reddit.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: The viral challenge

The post, shared by Reddit user Maintenancelcy9958, has quickly gone viral on the platform with hundreds of comments and thousands of views. Many people spent several minutes zooming in on the picture to find the bullets, but failed miserably.

Can you spot the two bullets in this viral Reddit optical illusion challenge?(Reddit)

When you look carefully, at first glimpse you get to see a soldier’s gear spread across a brown background. When you focus, all the items look normal, including rifles, medical pouches, radios, flashlights, boots, and a few stationary items. But somewhere in the mix, two small bullets are perfectly camouflaged, and you only have 15 seconds to find them.

The post is marked “medium” difficulty, but for most users, it felt more like an expert-level challenge. Some joked that “this one feels like an I SPY” to find the two tiny objects.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Can you find the camouflaged cat in under 10 seconds in this viral Reddit challenge?

Optical illusion: The answer

If you are still stuck, here is what you need to know about the actual position of the hidden bullets.

The first bullet is at the bottom left, near the white rubber duck and the suppressor. The object is so well blended between the tan and green gears that the focus easily gets distracted unless you zoom properly.

The second bullet is at the top left, near the batteries, barely noticeable against the cluttered background. Once you see them both, you will realize they were right there all along.

Also Read: If you spot the hidden frog in this tricky image, you'll be titled optical illusion expert of the day