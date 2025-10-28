How to create viral handshake with your younger self video with simple Google Gemini prompts

If you’ve been scrolling through Instagram Reels lately, you’ve probably stopped at the viral “handshake with your younger self” videos. Instagram users are using Google’s Gemini Nano AI to create the viral “handshake with your younger self” videos.(Gemini AI generated)

The trend has taken over feeds everywhere, showing people reaching out to shake hands with a younger version of themselves.

What’s making it go viral is how easy it is to create. Instagram users are using Google’s Gemini Nano AI to bring the idea to life.

How to create handshake with your younger self video:

Step 1: Start by opening the Google Gemini AI app on your phone or visiting Gemini on the web.

Step 2: Log in with your Google account, and make sure you’re using the latest version for the best results.

Step 3: Choose two clear, good-quality pictures, one of how you look now and one from your childhood.

Step 4: Type a short and creative description of what you want to create.

Step 5: Prompt: Create a realistic image of my present self shaking hands with my younger self. Both are smiling in a warm, nostalgic setting with soft lighting and a simple emotional background.

Step 6: Once Gemini generates the picture, download or save your creation.

Step 7: Select two different frames, one showing your younger self and one showing your current self. Using a video editor and place the childhood photo first, then the recent one. Duplicate both images a few times to make a smooth loop.

Step 8: Add short text overlays or captions to each frame to tell your story and make it more personal.

Best prompts for the handshake trend:

Prompt 1: Make a realistic image of me meeting my younger self for a handshake, with both smiling warmly in a nostalgic scene filled with soft light.

Prompt 2: Generate an image of my present-day self and younger self shaking hands, smiling in a calm, nostalgic atmosphere with soft lighting and an emotional touch.

For best results, add a personal touch, include small details like your favourite outfit, childhood setting, or a background that means something to you.