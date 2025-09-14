8 prompts to turn your images into retro Bollywood vintage saree using Gemini AI

The 'Vintage Saree' AI trend is blowing up on Instagram, but the real magic lies in the prompts you feed into Gemini’s Nano Banana tool. The right words can turn an everyday selfie into a moody, film-poster-worthy portrait. Saree edits created by the Nano Banana tool have taken Instagram by storm.(Gemini AI generated)

Here are some of the most viral and effective prompts:

Classic Black Saree Prompt

“Turn this person into a 90s retro-inspired portrait wearing a shimmering black chiffon saree. The background is a deep wall with dramatic shadows, lit by golden-hour tones. Expression is calm yet mysterious, evoking old Bollywood posters.”

White Polka-Dot Saree Prompt

“Create a realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka-dot saree with matching blouse. A soft pink flower is tucked behind her ear, and warm light from the side casts a cinematic shadow. She exudes vintage diva energy.”

Red Saree Drama Prompt

“Transform the subject into a classic Bollywood heroine in a flowing red chiffon saree, hair styled in soft waves. Background should be warm-toned, minimalist, with glowing sunset light giving a romantic and dramatic mood.”

Purple Chiffon Prompt

“Reimagine this photo in a retro, grainy yet bright style. The subject wears a purple chiffon saree with a playful, moody vibe. She stands in front of an old wooden door as wind blows through her hair, evoking a 90s cinematic scene.”

Banarasi Elegance Prompt

“Convert this person into a timeless portrait draped in a golden Banarasi saree, with a flower tucked into the hair. The lighting is golden and artistic, casting a soft glow. The background is textured but simple, like an art-house poster.”

Rainy Bollywood Scene Prompt

“Turn the uploaded photo into a cinematic 90s Bollywood rain sequence. The subject wears a dark saree, drenched and glistening, with dramatic rain falling in the background. Lighting is moody and romantic, capturing monsoon nostalgia.”

Pastel Saree Picnic Prompt

“Create a vintage pastel saree look — soft pink drape, hair tied in a bun, minimal jewellery. She is seated on the grass at a dreamy outdoor picnic scene, captured in soft film grain with a romantic glow.”

Retro Film Poster Prompt

“Reimagine this person as the star of a 1990s Bollywood movie poster. Bold typography behind her, spotlight lighting, and a vibrant saree in neon or metallic shades. Expression is intense, cinematic, and larger than life.”

What is Nano Banana?

Nano Banana is a creative AI trend powered by Google Gemini’s image editing tool, where users can transform ordinary photos into stunning, customised visuals. Originally popular for generating 3D figurine-style edits, the trend has since expanded into other viral formats like Vintage Saree Bollywood portraits. By uploading a picture and entering a detailed prompt, users can guide the AI to produce lifelike figurines, retro film-inspired posters, or even pixelated 16-bit art. The appeal of Nano Banana lies in its ability to blend nostalgia, pop culture, and personalisation into quick, shareable content across Instagram and X.