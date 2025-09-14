Gemini AI saree edits go viral on Instagram: Step-by-step guide to create retro look

After the action figure-making and Studio Ghibli-style portrait trends, Instagram has found a new viral obsession - the Vintage Saree AI edits. This latest craze lets users transform their everyday photos into dreamy portraits that look straight out of a 1990s Bollywood film. Powered by Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, the edits capture the nostalgia of chiffon sarees, golden-hour lighting, and retro poster-style backdrops. Vintage Saree AI edits transform regular selfies into retro Bollywood-style posters using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool.(Gemini AI generated)

The results are striking: moody black sarees draped in grainy film textures, chiffon yellows floating against cinematic winds, or even polka-dot white sarees evoking the glamour of Raj Kapoor-era movie posters. With just a photo and the right AI prompt, users are recreating themselves as vintage divas.

How to create your own Vintage Saree AI edits

Step 1: Open Google Gemini

Download the Gemini app on your phone or open it on desktop. Log in with your Google account.

Step 2: Enter editing mode

On Gemini, look for the Banana icon and tap “Try Image Editing.”

Step 3: Upload your photo

Choose a clear solo portrait where your face is visible. Avoid group shots or blurred selfies.

Step 4: Add a prompt

Copy-paste a viral saree prompt or create your own. Prompts control everything from saree color to lighting style.

Step 5: Generate and save

Click Generate and wait a few seconds. The AI will return your retro saree portrait, ready to be shared on Instagram reels or stories.

Also read: What is 'Nano Banana' trend, taking the internet by storm

Nano Banana prompts that are going viral

Black Saree Prompt

“Convert this person into a retro vintage grainy but bright image, black party-wear saree, 90s film aesthetic… Lighting is warm, with golden sunset tones evoking golden hour glow.”

White Saree Prompt

“Create a 4K HD realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka dot saree… Small pink flower tucked behind her ear, soft serene expression, cinematic profile shadow.”

Red Saree Prompt

“Subject draped in an elegant red saree, with wavy hair cascading over shoulders, white flowers tucked behind the ear, warm-toned wall in background, retro artistic vibe.”

Why is the saree trend viral?

The appeal lies in its cinematic drama. Sarees carry instant nostalgia, blending romance, style, and cultural charm. The edits look like timeless Bollywood posters — equal parts fashion-forward and memory-laden. With millions joining in, the trend proves that AI is not just futuristic — it can also revive the past in technicolor glamour.