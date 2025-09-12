Nano banana trend takes internet by storm: Step-by-step guide to create such images

After the action figure-making trend and the trend to change your picture into Studio Ghibli art, a new trend is spreading on the internet called the Nano Banana trend. This trend lets you turn your picture into custom miniature figures via Google Gemini’s AI. Google Gemini also posted the prompt on X to follow Nano banana trend and creat lifelike figurine.(@GeminiApp/X)

Under this trend, users give simple prompts to Google Gemini to create realistic figurines of the image given with the prompt. The figurine looks lifelike and is kept in a setting of choice of the user. Users looking to follow this trend and create their own lifelike figurines can follow these steps.

Steps to Nano banana trend

Open Google Gemini on your mobile or website and log in with your credentials. Upload an image of your choice that you want to make into a figurine. The image should be clear so AI can detect it. Once the photo is uploaded, the user will have to enter a prompt.

What prompt to give Gemini

Taking to X, Google Gemini also posted the best prompt to create real-life figurines of images. The prompt was, “Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk.”

After this, the prompt describes the figurine and the things that will surround it. “The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectable figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations”.

What else can Nano banana do?

Adding or removing elements in the picture- for this, the user will have to give a prompt saying “Using the provided image, please [add/remove/modify] [element] to/from the scene. Ensure the change is [description of how the change should integrate].”

Combining multiple images- to merge two images and create a new one, give a prompt, “Create a new image by combining the elements from the provided images. Take the [element from image 1] and place it with/on the [element from image 2]. The final image should be a [description of the final scene].”

Make 16-Bit art: To turn your images into 16-Bit art, as per Gemini, the user can give the prompt, "reimagine me as a 16-Bit Video Game character and put me in a 2D 16-bit platform video game,” along with a photo of yourself attached to it.