Gemini Nano Banana trend: 5 prompts to create AI images in chaniya choli for a festive look

After Google announced Gemini’s new AI image generation feature, the Nano Banana, people have been using the tool to create all sorts of images. From a retro Bollywood saree look to creating unique festive looks with just a simple prompt. Currently, the internet is buzzing with the 90’s Bollywood saree look, but now the trend has taken a festive turn. With Navrati approaching, people have started to create chaniya choli looks for dandiya nights and Durga Puja. Therefore, if you also want to join in the trend and create an impressive AI image wearing a chaniya Choli, then here are 5 prompts you can give to Gemini’s Nano Banana feature. Gemini Nano Banana is now creating festive looks in chaniya choli(Gemini)

5 prompts to create a chaniya choli look for Navratri

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. The outfit should be a vibrant chaniya choli with heavy mirror work. Add traditional jewellery and a colourful dupatta. The background should be festive with warm lighting.

Prompt 2: Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. The girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a cinematic effect.

Prompt 3: Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the girl in a vibrant ghaghra choli with intricate embroidery and oxidised jewellery. Add warm golden sunlight to her face and a subtle, retro-textured background.

Prompt 4: Create a high-energy image of a woman performing a traditional Indian dance. She is wearing a bright, multi-colored chaniya choli with beads and bells, holding dancing sticks. She is posed mid-step in a studio setting with a clean background.

Prompt 5: Create a realistic portrait where the subject is wearing a black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror work. The background is a warm retro wall with golden sidelights.

How to create AI images using Gemini’s Nano Banana feature

Step 1: Open the Gemini app on your mobile, or open it via web

Step 2: Upload a high-resolution image from the gallery.

Step 3: Type any of the above-mentioned prompts to create a Navtrati look

Step 4: Gemini will take a few seconds to generate the image.

Step 5: Once it's generated, click on the download button placed in the top-right corner to save it on the device.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Pro Max LATEST specs, features, and price