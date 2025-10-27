If you spot the hidden frog in this tricky image, you'll be titled optical illusion expert of the day

Optical illusion is a growing trend on the internet. Due to its simplicity, thousands of players have made these viral brain teasers their favorite pastime. The latest puzzle that has gained significant attention is asking players to spot a frog in the image within 10 seconds. If you like to put your observation skills to the test, then this one is surely for you. Viral brain teaser: Only eagle-eyed can find the frog in this image.(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Find the frog

At first glance, all you get to witness is a portion of a swimming pool with clear blue water. On the left, you can see the pool's edge, which is composed of a rough, textured material with some black stains or shadows. A tiny, circular object that resembles a dark blue or black disc is seen in the middle of the water. There is a little ripple effect on the water's surface.

The image has been shared on the highly popular FindTheSniper community on Reddit.

Optical illusion: Spot the frog in this latest brain teaser on Reddit.(Reddit)

Hidden somewhere in this picture is a frog. Players have been asked to try and spot it within just 10 seconds.

Need a hint? It is close to the center of the photograph.

The best way to solve such optical illusion challenges is to pay attention towards every detail in the image. Taking part in such fun exercises on a daily basis helps people stay focused in life.

Optical illusion: Answer

The deep blue layer and the ripples make it hard for people to spot the frog, which is underwater. However, if you zoom in on the photo and remain patient, you can locate the frog near the center and to the right of the pool wall. It is visible between the two dark patches.

Most people who attempted the puzzle were able to crack it. However, a few players had a tough time.

“That was actually a bit harder than I’d have expected,” one wrote in the comment section. In the same vein, another said it “took me a little while”.

On the other hand, one said the frog was “one with the elements”.

“This one was easier,” another added.

Benefits of solving optical illusions

There are multiple benefits to regularly solving optical illusions on the internet. These viral brain teasers are known to improve our cognitive agility and observation skills. Additionally, these games are great at reducing stress.

Studies have shown that those who regularly solve optical illusions have a creative approach to things in general. Optical illusions help people focus on minor details and think out of the box. Above all, these brain teasers teach us to remain patient and careful in any situation.