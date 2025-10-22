Brain teaser: This mind-bending puzzle is full of hidden squares. Can you spot them all?

Brain teasers are puzzles or questions that make us think in unusual ways. They are not just about right or wrong answers; they challenge our minds to look at problems differently. A tricky square puzzle shared on Instagram puzzled users.(@interestingengineering/Instagram)

They are also great for our brain health. Just like exercise keeps our body fit, solving puzzles keeps our mind active.

Solving them often requires creativity, logic, and careful observation. People of all ages enjoy brain teasers because they are fun and satisfying when solved.

Here’s a brain teaser shared on Instagram by @interestingengineering that’s challenging people’s observation skills.

The brain teaser:

The brain teaser is a visual puzzle asking people to count all the squares in a geometric picture. It looks easy at first, but on closer look, hidden and overlapping squares make it a tricky and fun challenge.

“There are way more squares than you think. Can you count every single one hidden in this shape?” the caption of the post reads.

The mind-bending image consists of several overlapping squares, all interconnected in a way that makes counting them much harder than it seems.

Check out the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on October 21, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 72 likes and 20 comments.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Instagram users’ reactions to the brain teaser have been mixed and amusing. Some quickly spotted most of the squares and shared their answers proudly, while others struggled to find even a few.

One of the users commented, “Same line shape on all sides is a Square, it is numbered visible 16”

Some users guessed the answer as 24, while others suggested 40 or 46.