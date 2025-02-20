Only those who think outside the box can count all the squares in this mind-bending puzzle

Optical illusions are puzzles that challenge our visual perception. These captivating brain teasers not only stimulate our minds but also encourage us to think beyond the obvious. If you enjoy testing your perception, a new challenge is making waves on social media. A brain teaser on X challenged users to count squares in an optical illusion.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The brain teaser

A mind-boggling visual puzzle has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Brainy Quiz. The challenge, titled "Count the Squares," features an intriguing image with four identical sections, each filled with concentric squares – squares within squares. The puzzle is designed with white lines on a black background, making it even trickier to decipher.

The question posed to users is simple yet perplexing: How many total squares can you find in this image?

Check out the puzzle here:

While at first glance, it may seem like an easy task, the real challenge lies in spotting not only the obvious squares but also the larger ones that emerge when multiple sections are combined. The puzzle tests one’s ability to perceive patterns, making it a fun yet complex exercise in visual reasoning.

Why the internet loves brain teasers

Brain teasers like these have a unique charm that keeps internet users hooked. They stimulate cognitive function, improve attention to detail, and encourage logical thinking. Social media platforms are flooded with such challenges because they offer a quick mental workout while sparking curiosity and debate among users.

Additionally, these puzzles promote engagement, as people love to share their answers and compare their findings with others. The satisfaction of solving a tricky puzzle—or the frustration of missing an obvious detail—creates a fun, interactive experience that keeps users coming back for more.

So, are you up for the challenge? Take a closer look at the image and see if you can count all the squares. But be warned—it's trickier than it looks!