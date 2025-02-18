Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths riddle, you'll be officially titled champ of the day

Mathematics has always been a subject that sparks mixed reactions—some love it, while others dread it. However, when numbers turn into brain teasers, even those who struggled with maths in school find themselves intrigued. These puzzles challenge logical thinking, making them a favourite pastime for many on the internet. A tricky maths puzzle shared on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A new brain teaser is currently making waves on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), shared by the account @brainyquiz_. It has left many scratching their heads while others race to crack the logic behind it.

The maths challenge

The puzzle in question reads:

"98% Can't Solve This: 22 + 4 = 24, 13 + 6 = 16, 80 + 2 = 82, 67 + 9 = ??"

Check out the riddle here:

The challenge lies in figuring out the pattern behind these equations. While at first glance, the sums seem incorrect based on conventional arithmetic, there is a hidden logic waiting to be uncovered.

Another maths riddle that sparked debate

This is not the first time a brain teaser has gone viral. Previously, the same account had shared another intriguing puzzle that read:

"Only for Genius: 3 - 3 x 6 + 2 = ?"

This equation follows the BODMAS rule (Brackets, Orders, Division/Multiplication, Addition, Subtraction), but many get it wrong by solving it in the wrong order. The debate over such puzzles often leads to heated discussions in the comments, with users passionately defending their answers.

Internet’s fascination with maths teasers

Brain teasers, especially those involving maths, continue to be a popular trend on social media. They not only test logical reasoning but also engage users in a fun and interactive way. Many find these puzzles addictive, as they push individuals to think differently from conventional problem-solving methods.

As more such challenges surface online, one thing is clear—maths may have been a difficult subject in school for some, but when presented as a brain teaser, it becomes an exciting mental exercise that captures the curiosity of people.

So, can you solve the latest puzzle? Give it a try and test your mathematical skills!