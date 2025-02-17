Brain teaser: You'll be crowned genius of the day if you solve this tricky maths puzzle in 20 seconds

Brain teasers have become a go-to source of entertainment and mental stimulation on the internet. These tricky puzzles come in various types, with some designed to leave us scratching our heads in confusion. Maths brain teasers, in particular, have caught the attention of many, as they push the boundaries of our logical thinking. If you’re a fan of these thought-provoking challenges, we’ve got a fresh treat for you! A maths brain teaser shared on X stumped internet users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A new puzzle that has stumped the internet

Recently, a new brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz has sparked a wave of interest among users. The puzzle, which requires a bit of mental effort, reads:

"Only for Genius: 3 - 3 x 6 + 2 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

The simplicity of the equation at first glance may fool you into thinking it's easy, but it has been keeping internet users guessing.

Earlier brain teasers that left the internet intrigued

This isn't the first time a brain teaser has created a buzz on social media. Another tricky puzzle was shared earlier by the account All Quiz on X, and it got users thinking for hours. The puzzle reads:

"2 + 3 + 4 = 11, 3 + 4 + 5 = 15, 4 + 5 + 6 = 19, 7 + 8 + 9 = ?"

The puzzle stumped many who tried to decipher the pattern. With such enigmatic brain teasers circulating online, it’s no wonder that people are finding themselves engaged in endless debates about the correct answers.

The popularity of maths brain teasers

Maths brain teasers, with their mind-bending equations and complex logic, have gained significant traction on social media platforms. Whether it’s about challenging basic arithmetic or solving advanced mathematical problems, these puzzles offer both entertainment and intellectual stimulation. They are perfect for anyone looking to test their problem-solving skills while having a bit of fun.

So, if you’re ready for the challenge, give the new teaser a go!