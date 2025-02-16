Only 1% with sharp eyes can spot the hidden face in this optical illusion, can you?

Optical illusions have long fascinated people by tricking the brain into perceiving images differently than they actually are. These mind-bending visuals play with colours, patterns, and depth, forcing the brain to work harder to decode what the eyes are seeing. Such illusions not only entertain but also offer insights into human perception and cognitive processes. An optical illusion puzzled the Internet with a hidden photo.(Instagram@optical.mind)

Recently, an optical illusion shared on Instagram has gone viral, leaving many users puzzled. The image cleverly conceals a person within the background using a carefully matched colour pattern. At first glance, the figure appears invisible, but by squinting or adjusting one’s focus, the hidden person gradually becomes clear.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of comments as users shared their attempts to solve the puzzle. Some proudly claimed they spotted the figure instantly, while others admitted they struggled before finally seeing it. "

A user wrote, "Hear you must not Look bearbeiten, but more than 50cm away. Then it is Van Gogh"."

Another guessed, “Vincent Van Gogh.”

Brain teaser

Earlier, a brain teaser was shared that left many puzzled. If you enjoyed solving tricky puzzles, this one might have made you scratch your head. A brain teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @brainyquiz_, had grabbed the internet’s attention.

The puzzle read:

"Teamwork, A + A = 2, A + B = 3, A + B + C = 6, A + B + C × 4 = ?"

At first glance, it seemed like a simple mathematical equation, but as users quickly realised, it was not as straightforward as it appeared. The teaser had already amassed over 13,000 views and had sparked a wave of debate among users trying to crack the correct answer.

The puzzle had ignited a flurry of discussions, with users offering different answers and explanations.

One user had confidently written, "The answer has to be 24 because you follow the given values step by step."

Another had countered, "No, it’s actually 12. If you follow BODMAS, the multiplication happens first."