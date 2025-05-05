Brain teaser: If you can count all the squares in this image, you’ll be crowned the ruler of riddles

Brain teasers are a unique type of puzzle that challenge your observation, logic, and thinking skills. These visual riddles often seem simple at first glance but quickly reveal layers of complexity that can leave even the sharpest minds second-guessing themselves. If you're a fan of mental challenges like these, we’ve got a tricky puzzle just for you. A tricky square puzzle shared on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The square puzzle

Recently, a brain teaser shared on X by an account named Brainy Quiz puzzled the internet. The image features a geometric puzzle with one simple question: “How many squares?”

Check out the puzzle here:

The puzzle consists of several overlapping blue squares, all interconnected in a way that makes counting them much harder than it seems. Users are invited to carefully examine the image and come up with the total number of squares hidden within the pattern. It’s the kind of teaser that looks deceptively easy—until you actually try to count.

The triangle puzzle that left the internet scratching its head

This isn’t the first time a geometric brain teaser has caused a stir online. Earlier, another puzzle made the rounds, this time on Instagram via the account @polls.viral. It posed the classic question: "How many triangles do you see?"

Take a look here at the puzzle:

In this challenge, a large triangle is divided into several smaller triangles, tricking the eye into missing a few on the first count.

Why we love these puzzles so much

There’s something inherently satisfying about cracking a brain teaser. Whether it's the rush of figuring it out or the challenge of proving your answer online, these puzzles tap into our natural curiosity and competitive spirit. Plus, they're a fun way to give your brain a little workout.

So, if you think you've got a keen eye and a sharp mind, give this square puzzle a go. But be warned—it's trickier than it looks!