New optical illusion: Can you find all 8 hidden objects in this image in 15 seconds?

An optical illusion puzzle has become a big challenge for people of all ages. The picture shared by Ok_Recipe2769 on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating shows two cartoon cats underwater with some orange fish and plants around them. When you first look at it, it seems like a sweet underwater scene. The two cartoon cats are surrounded by bright orange fish, green plants, shiny bubbles, and little treasures. But look again. Hidden inside this colorful image are eight secret objects, and they are very well camouflaged. New optical illusion: This children's puzzle is confusing even adults on Reddit, can you find all hidden objects?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

This puzzle quickly became a viral optical illusion challenge. Many parents said they even struggled to find all the objects. The image is captioned as, “My 5-year-old gave up on this!” Others admitted it took them a long time to solve it, too.

What is the challenge?

The challenge is simple: the right side of the puzzle gives you the list of the hidden items. You only have 15 seconds. Your task is to find all listed below:

A fish skeleton

A bone

A watermelon

A ball

A feather

A can

A bird

A mouse

At first, it might seem difficult. The colors of the objects blend into the background so well that your eyes may skip over them. That’s exactly how optical illusions work: they trick your brain into focusing on bigger, brighter elements while hiding smaller details in plain sight.

See the complete Reddit post here.

The answers

Did you find the hidden items in 15 seconds? Do not worry if not, here is the reveal:

The fish skeleton is tucked near the bottom left corner in front of the cat. The color of the skeleton is changed to purple.

The bone lies in the lower middle area in green color.

The watermelon is cleverly hidden among the plants at the bottom right, which is also green in color

The beach ball is blended into the fish in the right center.

The feather is hidden on the big, sad fish’s tail, and the color is changed to orange.

The can is near the middle right corner between the leaves.

The bird hides near the big cartoon cat in the form of an orange fish in the upper left.

The mouse is on the bottom right, camouflaging with the rocks.

See all the answers here.

Why this illusion works

This puzzle is a perfect example of figure-ground confusion, a common trick in optical illusions. Your eyes pick out familiar shapes first (like cats and fish), while smaller, unrelated objects disappear into the scenery. Only slow, careful searching reveals them all.