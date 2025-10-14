Optical illusion: Only the smartest can find 8 hidden fruits in this viral Reddit challenge

A new optical illusion is making waves on Reddit, challenging readers to find eight hidden fruits in a drawing of a jungle scene. The picture features a woman with long, flowing golden hair smiling, as a single apple is hanging from one of her hands, in front of a very friendly-looking snake peering at her. The bright green grooves and swirls hold some different types of fruit you might miss if you were not searching for them. Viral Reddit optical illusion challenge: Only the smartest can find 8 hidden fruits in this tropical artwork(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

This photo, which was shared on the r/OpticalIllusions subreddit, quickly became popular as thousands of people joined in to try their observation skills. Many said the puzzle seemed simple until they realized how skillfully the artist blended each fruit into the design. One Redditor wrote, “I thought I had them all until I spotted one inside her hair, mind blown.”

Why is the illusion so tricky?

The reason this illusion works is that the artist deceived the viewer with curved outlines, repetitive shapes, and vibrant colors. The fruits initially take a backseat as your attention is drawn to the woman and the snake, the major characters. The fruits' hues blend in almost flawlessly with the surrounding plants and hair tones.

These kinds of optical puzzles are not only entertaining; they also assess visual memory, focus, and attention to detail. Because of this, these kinds of photos frequently become popular on social media, getting millions of views in a matter of hours.

A closer look at the eight hidden fruits

Here's a recommendation if you are struggling to find them: The pear is to the left of her hair, the pineapple is close to the bottom as part of the snake's tail, and the banana is on top of her hair. The orange is on the bottom left, and the grapes are in the left center, while the lemon is hidden under the snake's head. The watermelon is part of the background behind the snake, and the cherries are near the bottom.

This Reddit illusion is so captivating because every discovery feels like a small win.