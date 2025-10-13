Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can spot the dog hiding in plain sight

Reddit users are once again testing their eyesight and patience with a new optical illusion that has quickly gone viral. Posted by u/Maxwell_Morning in the popular r/FindTheSniper community, the post simply says: “Find the doggo.” Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden dog?

At first glance, when you look at the image, it looks like a quiet forest scene, with tall trees, brown leaves scattered everywhere, and a slope leading to dry soil. But somewhere in the middle of all that autumn scene, a dog is hiding right in front of your eyes. The challenge is labeled “difficult” on Reddit, and after seeing the photo, most people agree it truly deserves that tag.

Where’s the hidden dog?

If you are struggling to spot the furry friend, you are not alone. Many Redditors spent minutes zooming in, scanning every tree and shadow before finally giving up. The secret lies in the lower right quadrant of the image.

Look carefully where the leafy ground starts turning into dry dirt. Right there, you will find the dog sitting among the leaves. Its fur blends almost perfectly with the brown and orange tones of the forest floor. The animal’s body and ears match the dry leaves so well that it’s almost invisible unless you focus closely on the area near the bottom right.

This clever camouflage makes it one of the most challenging “Find The Sniper” posts in recent weeks.

Why are these challenges so popular?

The r/FindTheSniper subreddit is known for puzzles like this one, where users must find hidden people, animals, or objects in complex photos. The thrill comes from the satisfaction of finally spotting what others missed, and the friendly frustration in the comments from those still searching.

Since being posted, u/Maxwell_Morning’s “Find the doggo” has gained dozens of upvotes and sparked conversations among users about how perfectly the dog blends into its surroundings. Some even joked that it might be “the best camouflage nature ever designed.”

This viral post proves once again that Reddit loves a good optical illusion, especially one that hides a cute dog right under everyone’s noses.