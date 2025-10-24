Man converts train washroom into makeshift bedroom, viral video leaves internet shocked

A viral Instagram video has left the internet stunned after showing a man turning a train washroom into his makeshift bedroom. The man is seen lying inside the toilet on his travel essentials while holding a folded woven bed through the window. The clip, filmed from outside the train, captures the unusual sight and offers a glimpse of the man’s improvised setup inside the compartment. A clip showed a man resting on his belongings inside a train toilet, holding a folded cot from the window.(Instagram/mr.vishal_sharma_)

(Also read: Passengers hide bed sheets in luggage, railway employees catch them red-handed. Video)

Creator’s reaction

The video was shared by content creator Vishal, who filmed the scene while standing on the platform. In the video, Vishal can be heard saying, “Bhai ne washroom ko bedroom bana diya,” reacting in disbelief to the man’s act. He also asks, “Ye pura ghar ka saaman hai?” to which the man replies casually, “Haan.” The clip is shared with the caption, “Train washroom bana diya bedroom.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Mixed reactions online

The video has crossed over six lakh views and attracted several comments from amused and shocked users alike. While some found humour in the incident, others raised concerns about hygiene and public property misuse.

One user commented, “Only in India you’ll see someone this creative.” Another said, “He actually turned the washroom into a bedroom, unbelievable.” A third wrote, “Indian Railways should really check what passengers are up to.” Someone else noted, “This is funny but also concerning at the same time.”

A few viewers empathised with the man’s situation, pointing out the lack of space and facilities during long journeys. One user remarked, “Maybe he had no seat and just managed somehow.” Another added, “People find ways to survive the chaos of train travel.” Yet another said, “This shows the struggle of common travellers more than anything else.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)