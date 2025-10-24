Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot the odd number in five seconds

Optical illusions are one of the best ways to put your eyes and brain to the test. From confusing images to tricky number games and puzzles, these viral games often leave people scratching their heads and force them to think out of the box. An all-new grid challenge has taken the internet by storm, asking players to spot the odd number out. Find '6' among the multiple rows of '8' in this viral optical illusion challenge.

In today’s optical illusion challenge, all players get to witness are 14 columns and 10 rows featuring the number ‘8’. However, hidden somewhere in plain sight is the number ‘6’. While it might appear as an easy and simple task, you only get 5 seconds to crack this one.

Optical illusion: Can you find the number ‘6’?

Gaining significant attention on social media, this viral challenge has left even the pro players struggling to spot the number ‘6’. The puzzle is trickier than expected, as all the boxes, colored in pink and yellow, look exactly the same at first glimpse. As a result, viewers easily get confused by the similar patterns and numbers.

Can you spot '6' in the sea of '8' within five seconds? Solve the viral optical illusion challenge.

Need a hint? In order to find the answer, people have zoomed in and out of the image multiple times to find the number ‘6’ out of the lot.

Also, seasoned players usually solve such games by dividing the grid into multiple parts to look for the answer. The trick here is to scan through the boxes with calm and patience, without getting distracted by repetitions. Due to the minimal difference in the shapes of ‘8’ and ‘6’, it has become a daunting task for many to spot the odd one out.

Optical illusion: Answer

Those who have been able to spot the answer in the first attempt itself can consider themselves sharp-minded and having exceptional observational skills.

But if you were unable to crack this one, then there is no need to worry. Here is the solution to the puzzle: The number ‘6’ is carefully placed in the fifth column and fourth row from the left.

The rest of the blocks have the number 8.

Optical illusions like this one not only play tricks with our brains, but even allow us to look beyond the obvious to find answers. They challenge creative processes and bring out competitiveness in individuals, making them produce solutions faster than others.