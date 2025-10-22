Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can find the hidden dog in just 10 seconds

Optical illusions are pictures or patterns that trick your eyes and brain. They make you see something that looks different from what it really is. Spotting hidden objects in illusions can improve focus and thinking.(@fortbendmd/Instagram)

These illusions show how our mind can be easily fooled by shapes, colours, or angles.

Here’s an optical illusion that challenges viewers to spot a hidden dog in a mind-bending image of what first appears to be an old man with a beard.

The optical illusion was shared on Instagram by @fortbendmd, with the caption, "Only 1 out of 5 spot the dog hidden in this drawing of a man’s face: Are you one of them?

The optical illusion:

At first, the illusion appears to show an old man with a beard, perhaps squinting or deep in thought.

But there’s a hidden surprise, the challenge is to spot the dog hidden in the image within 10 seconds by changing your angle or flipping the picture.

“Dogs love hiding in small spaces, and there’s one hidden in this image,” the post adds.

Check out the optical illusion here:

Screengrab of the optical illusion.(@fortbendmd/Instagram)

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion:

Instagram users were left amazed after discovering the hidden dog, some users admitted it took them several tries to spot the dog.

One of the users commented, “I found it by comments, but now my eyes hurt ughhh.”

A second user commented, “Thought the dog was playing peekaboo with the bone, till I turned my phone upside down.”

“Turn the picture upside down, and you will spot the dog, hidden in his beard,” another user commented.

Optical illusions like this aren’t just fun to look at; they also challenge the brain in useful ways. They activate important areas linked to focus, pattern recognition, and creative thinking.

In fact, many teachers and researchers use such illusions to study how quickly people process visual information and how sharp their perception really is.