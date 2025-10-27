Optical illusion: Can you find the camouflaged cat in under 10 seconds in this viral Reddit challenge?

Optical illusions are a tricky yet fun way to exercise the brain. The puzzles are often designed in a way that the person solving them is required to use logic and think outside the box. Amid the buzz for brain teasers on social media, a Reddit user dropped yet another illusion online, which has got the users scratching their heads. To solve the new viral puzzle, you need sharp observation skills, or you might miss the cat hiding in plain sight. Viral Reddit illusion leaves users baffled: Can you find the camouflaged cat in under 10 seconds?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Can you find the cat?

The new puzzle on Reddit has confused the users, as they wonder where the cat might be hidden. The challenge shared on r/FindTheSniper has sparked a debate on the platform as to whether a cat is even in there or not. While the users went on to zoom in and out of the image several times, it is nearly impossible to spot the animal at first glance. In the picture that went viral on the internet, the users can see an artist’s room, with paintbrushes, papers, and canvas boards, among many other things, lying around.

However, the cat has blended in so well with the rest of the objects that it has tricked the brains and the eyes of those attempting to solve it. Commenting on the difficulty level of the puzzle, one of the users wrote, “Thought I found it, but I’m not Pawsitive.” Another one of the netizens found the puzzle to be easier, while the third found the cat, but it took them a while. See the full post here.

Optical illusion: Solution

Those who were able to spot the cat on the first go can consider themselves masters of optical illusions. However, for those who could not spot the animal, there is always a second chance. As for the solution, the cat is hidden in the black tunnel, which has a multi-color design. Though the cat’s face is not too visible, its paws can be clearly seen stretching below the trolley of the art articles.

Also read: New optical illusion: Can you find all 8 hidden objects in this image in 15 seconds?

Optical illusions often bring a fun element into the regular puzzles. They use brainteasers like this one to test users' observational skills while also promoting individual competitiveness.