Not everyone loves jump scares and haunted houses on Halloween, and that’s perfectly fine. 10 non-scary movies to cozy up with this Halloween night

This Halloween, if you want to skip the slasher marathons and opt for something lighter, warmer, and just a little bit magical, you are in the right place. Whether you’re watching with kids, friends, or solo under a blanket, here are 10 non-scary Halloween movies to stream tonight.

Home Alone (1990)

Why not bring a little bit of Christmas right before the holiday season? It's not scary yet, Kevin McCallister dealing with a bunch of robbers keeps you on your toes and leaves you in peals of laughter. One can never go wrong with Home Alone, not in any season.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

A Halloween classic that never goes out of style, Hocus Pocus follows three resurrected witches causing delightful chaos in Salem. Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker make mischief look enchanting.

The Addams Family (1991)

It is a good year to watch The Addams Family on Halloween night. With season 2 of Wednesday leaving us a little disappointed, it is the perfect time of the year to get back to the roots. Creepy, kooky, and completely charming, this dark comedy about the oddball Addams clan is perfect for those who like their Halloween weird but not terrifying.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

A little bit of vampire magic hurts no one. Dracula’s resort for monsters is full of laughs, silly romance, and surprisingly touching father-daughter moments. A great pick for family movie night.

The Twilight Saga (2008)

This is especially for the girly pops, whether you are home alone or cozying in at home with your partner, Edward Cullen and his tribe will make you nostalgic and in the mood for Halloween night in.

Casper (1995)

This heartwarming ghost tale is about friendship, grief, and acceptance. Casper proves that sometimes, the friendliest ghost is the one who’ll make you cry a little.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Sure, it is not the perfect scary-non-scary pick for Halloween, but teens and tweens, if you want to scare your parents, Rodrick Heffely is the way to go. It is a good movie for a family watch if you and your kids are spending Halloween in tonight, just cause it is a little bit too cold outside.

Beetlejuice (1998)

Tim Burton never goes wrong with creating a dark world. Michael Keaton’s eccentric ghost performance and Tim Burton’s surreal world make this film equal parts macabre and hilarious.

Coraline (2009)

Another Tim Burton classic for the kids. Though darker in tone, Coraline remains family-friendly and visually stunning. It’s an eerie fairy tale that celebrates bravery and individuality.

Goosebumps (2015)

Last but not least, inspired by R.L. Stine's series of books titled Goosebumps, this movie is a reminder of teenage years for the millennials and the Gen X. R.L. Stine's Goosebumps have been a core memory, or shall I say a canon event in every teenager's lives.