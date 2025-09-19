Tim Burton net worth: A look at filmmaker's whopping $100-million fortune

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have officially ended their relationship after two years together. The 67-year-old filmmaker and the 60-year-old Italian actress announced the breakup in a joint statement to AFP on September 19, saying they were parting ways “with much respect and deep care for each other.” Italian actress Monica Bellucci and US director Tim Burton have parted ways. Here is all you need to know about Tim Burton's net worth.(AFP)

A romance years in the making

The couple first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, though at that time, both were committed to different relationships. In 2022, they reconnected when Bellucci presented Burton with the Lumière Award at the Lumière Festival in France. Not long after, they were seen walking hand in hand in Madrid, sparking rumors.

The relationship became official in October 2023 when the two attended the Rome Film Festival together. Burton later cast Bellucci as Delores, a villain in his highly anticipated film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), the sequel to his 1988 cult classic.

Tim Burton’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tim Burton's net worth is estimated to be $100 million. With his gothic style and films like Edward Scissorhands, Batman, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Wednesday director has emerged as a big name in Hollywood.

His fortune comes from decades of directing, producing, and writing, but he has been hit by expensive breakups. After his split with Helena Bonham Carter, Burton deeded property worth about $20 million to her. He also has several properties, including one in Oxfordshire, which he listed for sale at $6 million in 2025.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci's other relationships

As per People, Burton was in a long-term relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter from 2001 to 2014. The two never married but share two children, Billy and Nell.

They famously lived in adjoining houses in London and collaborated on multiple films, including Alice in Wonderland and Sweeney Todd.

Meanwhile, Bellucci was married to French actor Vincent Cassel from 1999 to 2013. They share two daughters, Deva and Léonie.

