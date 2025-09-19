Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci split after 2 years: How many children do they have?

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have ended their relationship. The 67-year-old filmmaker and the 60-year-old Italian actress announced their split in a joint statement on September 19, saying the decision came with “much respect and deep care,” AFP reported. Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton announced their split on September 19 in a joint statement.(REUTERS)

The pair first met briefly at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 but reconnected years later when Bellucci presented Burton with the Lumiere Award at the 2022 Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France. Romance rumors soon followed, and they confirmed their relationship at the Rome Film Festival in 2023.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci’s children: Blended families in the spotlight

Though their time as a couple was short-lived, both Burton and Bellucci shared a blended family. The Malena star is mother of two daughters from her past marriage to French actor Vincent Cassel, while the Alice in Wonderland director has two children with his former partner, British actor Helena Bonham Carter.

Monica Bellucci’s daughters Deva and Leonie

According to a Now to Love report, Bellucci married Cassel in 1999. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Deva Cassel, in 2004 and their youngest, Leonie, in 2010.

Deva stepped into the spotlight, following in her mother’s footsteps as both a model and an actor. In 2025, she starred in Netflix’s The Leopard, a role that has drawn comparisons to Bellucci’s own screen presence. Meanwhile, Leonie has largely stayed out of the public eye, preferring privacy despite her family’s high profile.

Tim Burton’s children: Billy and Nell

Burton shares two children with Helena, his partner from 2001 to 2014. Their son, Billy Raymond, was born in 2003. According to the South China Morning Post, Billy grew up around the fantastical worlds created by his parents and also made cameo appearances in several of the filmmaker’s movies, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Meanwhile, their daughter, Nell, was born in 2007. Like her brother, she has also made small appearances in Burton’s films, such as Dark Shadows and Big Eyes.

FAQs:

Q1: When did Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci announce their split?

They confirmed their separation on 19 September 2025.

Q2: Do Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have children together?

No. Tim Burton has two children with Helena Bonham Carter, while Monica Bellucci has two daughters with Vincent Cassel.

Q3: Who are Tim Burton’s children?

He shares son Billy Raymond and daughter Nell with actress Helena Bonham Carter.