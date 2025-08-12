Monica Bellucci has watched Pooja Hegde's Monica song from Rajinikanth's Coolie; here's what she thought of it

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander paid homage to Italian star Monica Bellucci in the song Monica from their upcoming film Coolie. Pooja Hegde, who stars in the special number, learnt in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India that Monica has seen their homage, here’s how she reacted. Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander paid homage to Monica Bellucci in the song featuring Pooja Hegde.

Monica Bellucci watches Monica from Coolie

In the interview, Pooja was told that Mélita Toscan, head of Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM), showed Monica from Coolie to Monica Bellucci and that ‘she loved it’. Looking pleasantly surprised by this information, Pooja said, “That’s the biggest compliment ever. I’ve actually really loved Monica Bellucci. She’s so iconic in her own way for her persona. She didn’t need to do much; she has such a unique voice and style. I’m glad she liked it. A lot of Tamil fans were commenting on her Instagram, asking her to watch the Coolie song.”

On shooting Monica in tough conditions

Pooja also revealed that while she had memorable hook steps in songs like Butta Bomma, Arabic Kuthu and Kanimaa, Monica was a tougher song to shoot. “Monica was one of the toughest songs I’ve shot due to the conditions. It was outdoors, and it was really hot and humid. I looked unfazed, but the steps were heavy. The frames were wide, my hair was loose, and I had to look like I was not sweating even a little bit. It was physically draining and exhausting. I tanned so much at the end of five days,” she said.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh with music by Anirudh, Coolie is hitting screens on 14 August. It will clash with Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2. Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan play the film’s leads. While nothing much is known about the film, the synopsis on the British Board of Film Certification website reads, “A mysterious man takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town in this action drama.”