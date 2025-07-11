Coolie song Monica: Pooja Hegde sets the screen on fire, but fans think Soubin Shahir's dance moves steal the show

Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. On Friday, music composer Anirudh Ravichander released the second track from the album, titled Monica. Featuring Pooja Hegde, the peppy track has garnered positive reactions from fans on social media, with many agreeing that it is Soubin Shahir's dance moves that come ‘out of syllabus’ and steal the show. (Also read: ‘Rajinikanth’s aura is unmatched': Fans are already addicted to Coolie song Chikitu, hail Anirudh's foot-tapping music) Pooja Hedge and Soubin Shahir dance their heart out in the new song Monica.

Sung by Suhashini and Anirudh, the foot-tapping number also had a nod to Italian actor Monica Bellucci. It saw Pooja Hegde dancing along with hundreds of men in the background atop a cargo ship. The actor was joined with co-star Soubin Shahir as well. Anirudh shared the video on his X account and said, “#Monica is here to rock the dance floor!”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the music video, a fan commented, “Pooja Hegde dominated the song with her energy and dance. ABSOLUTE madness.” A second fan said, “Never liked Pooja Hegde this much she’s full of grace in this sequence! And Soubin is killing it too!”

Many fans also agreed that Soubin dominated with his energetic dance moves. A comment read, “Soubin Shahir's dance stunned me. Definitely out of the syllabus. Never seen him dancing with this much energy.” Another said, “One of the best things about Monica is Soubin Shahir going absolutely insaneeeeee never seen him dance with this much energy before. He is soo happyyy doing it.” A second fan said, “Soubin's unexpected performance was a show-stealer! The song is classic @anirudhofficial tempo and will trend on IG reels soon.”

About Coolie

Coolie, directed by Lokesh and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy make up the rest of the cast. It is set to release in theatres on August 14.