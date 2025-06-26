‘Rajinikanth’s aura is unmatched': Fans are already addicted to Coolie song Chikitu, hail Anirudh's foot-tapping music

Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one the most anticipated releases of the year. On Wednesday, the makers released the first track from the album, a peppy number called Chikitu. It had music composer Anirudh dancing, mirroring the same moves which Rajinikanth performs in the upcoming film. This special music video set social media abuzz, with many fans reacting to the music and gushing over the aura of Rajinikanth. (Also read: Nagarjuna says Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj is the ‘whistle-factor’, teases new details about the film) Rajinikanth dances up a storm in the new music video of Chikitu from Coolie.

Chikitu with Rajinikanth and Anirudh

The video started with Anirudh entering the scene to set the record straight about the vibe not matching up to the expectations. He was seen dancing with several other men, as the scene cut to Rajinikanth dancing in scenes from the movie. Both danced to the exact same steps. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also joined Anirudh at the halfway point and danced along with him to the peppy and energetic track.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video track, a fan commented, “It was only the first time I heard it, and I already got addicted to the song (laughing face emoticons). Anirudh can never go wrong.” A second fan wrote, “A 72-year-old man storming the screen with that unmatched energy. It’s pure bliss to watch! Superstar isn’t just an actor; he is Indian cinema. Can’t wait for August 14th.”

A comment read, “This guy giving beats in the background finally got what he deserved... great composition.” “This generation should learn a lot from T Rajendran sir and Rajini Sir.... At 70's their energy, dedication and consistent hardwork... Really speechless,” read another comment. A fan also said, “Definition of aura is Rajinikanth. Once a Thalaivar fan always a Thalaivar fan. Huge hope on LOKI's cooking!”

Coolie, directed by Lokesh and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy make up the rest of the cast. It is set to release in theatres on August 14.