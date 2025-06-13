Nagarjuna says Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj is the ‘whistle-factor’, teases new details about the film

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Rajinikanth in the lead is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film also stars actor Nagarjuna in an important role. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Nagarjuna opened up about working with Lokesh and said that the director has a huge fan following. (Also read: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's massive salaries for Coolie revealed: Report) Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited film Coolie with Rajinikanth in the lead will be released in theatres on 14 August.

What Nagarjuna sais about Lokesh Kanagaraj

“Lokesh is a whistle factor. I was with him on the streets of Chennai, and there’s a huge fan following for him. We went out for lunch, and people kept coming to him. He’s a whistle factor himself,” he said during the interaction.

‘Coolie is a full-on whistle film’

He went on to add about the film, “I have a very important character in the film. I must thank Loki for the way he has presented me. Coolie is a full-on whistle film… My favourite film is Vikram and the roles of Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and even the nanny (Agent Tina) are fantastic. In Coolie, keeping Rajni sir aside, there’s Upendra from Kannada, Aamir Khan from Hindi, and myself, and all of these characters stand out. That is the trump card of Coolie.”

Coolie, directed by Lokesh and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy make up the rest of the cast. Filming was wrapped up in March this year after its announcement in 2023. Aamir Khan has a cameo in the film. Lokesh and Chandhru Anbazhagan penned the script and dialogues for the film. Anirudh Ravichandar composed the music.

Coolie will release in theatres on 14 August and clash with Ayan Mukherji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2.