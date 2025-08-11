'Shall I leave?: Jr NTR snaps at fan during War 2 event, shuts down disruption in Hyderabad

Tensions flared at the War 2 pre-release event in Hyderabad on 10 August, when Jr NTR lost his cool during a speech. He called out an overenthusiastic fan who repeatedly interrupted him. The star, making his Bollywood debut in the YRF Spy Universe film, paused mid-speech to sternly warn the fan. During the War 2 pre-release event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR lost his temper at an interrupting fan.

Jr NTR asked fan to maintain silence

In a video which has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Jr NTR is seen saying, "Brother, shall I leave? What did I tell you? Maintain silence when I speak. It won’t take me a second to keep the mic down and leave the stage.” Thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate the RRR star’s new venture, but the disruption briefly stole the spotlight.

During the event, Jr NTR thanked Yash Raj Films for the opportunity and addressed fan-made comparisons with Hrithik Roshan following the release of the dance number Janaab-e-Aali.

“Comparisons can mislead fans. It wasn’t a face-off. We complemented each other. Hrithik is one of the greatest dancers in the country. Every day on set, Hrithik brought unmatched energy. Those 75 days were fascinating—I learnt so much from him. I’ll never forget the first hug he gave me. That warmth made my Bollywood debut journey much easier.”

About War 2

War 2 is an upcoming action-thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films as part of its expanding Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role as Kabir, alongside Jr NTR, who makes his highly anticipated Bollywood debut.

Known for high-octane stunts and intense drama, War 2 promises a pan-Indian spectacle, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on Independence Day weekend 2025. The film features adrenaline-pumping sequences, powerful dance numbers like ‘Janaab-e-Aali’, and a face-off between two powerhouse performers. With sky-high expectations, War 2 is set to clash with Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' at the box office.