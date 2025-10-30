Charlie Kirk killing row: Did Kash Patel shut down foreign intelligence probe? Top FBI official gives inside details

A report this week stated FBI Director Kash Patel shut down a foreign intelligence probe in Charlie Kirk's death and got into an ‘explosive feud’ with President Donald Trump's counterterror chief in the process. The Daily Mail report draws from the New York Times article which first brought the matter to light. FBI Director Kash Patel had earlier said that they were probing all leads in Charlie Kirk's case. (Getty Images via AFP)

The article states that the head of the National Counterterrorism Center examined FBI files over the last several weeks to probe whether the man charged with killing Kirk had support from somewhere else, like a foreign entity, NYT reported sources say. However, the inquiry by Joe Kent, the director of the counterterrorism center, is known to have alarmed Patel, who believed Kent to be overstepping and potentially interfering with the case.

The FBI already has Tyler Robinson in custody and have charged the 22-year-old Utah native with murder in Kirk's killing. If convicted, Robinson could get the death penalty. However, there have also been numerous theories in the wake of Kirk's death – a lot from former Turning Point USA member, Candace Owens, who has pointed the finger at Israel's involvement multiple times, but has not provided proof for the same.

Nonetheless, the recent reports have riled many and there have been calls for Patel to resign. “If this is true Kash Patel should resign,” a person said sharing the Daily Mail report. Another said, “Kash Patel Must Resign his position! Tulsi needs to ignore Kash Patel and continue investigating Charlie’s killers!!”

Yet another person added, “Kash Patel needs to resign or be fired immediately!” Amid rising clamor, a top FBI official has provided some clarity. Ben Williamson is the Assistant Director for Public Affairs at the FBI. On X, he wrote, “This is false. A comprehensive FBI investigation is still ongoing and Director Patel / Deputy Bongino have instructed investigators to pursue EVERY lead.” Williamson shared the Mail article to debunk the report.

In an earlier presser, too, Patel had affirmed that all leads would be explored by the FBI in Kirk's assassination.

Reactions to Ben Williamson's clarification

Not everyone was willing to buy Williamson's clarification. “Are you planning to offer some proof?,” a person asked on X. Another said, “They specifically shut down DNI Gabbard’s @DNIGabbard access to materials. For those of us who trust her far more than @FBIDirectorKash and the corrupt FBI, this is tantamount to shutting down the investigation.”

Yet another added, “lol. Just like the investigation into Butler which Kash refuses to look into or the Epstein Files that magically don’t exist anymore.”

What the original report said

Kent is one of the closest advisors to Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, and people with knowledge of the matter told NYT that Patel was troubled to know that Kent had gone through FBI files related to the case.

His efforts came up during a meeting where Patel, Kent, and Gabbard were present along with top Justice Department officials and Vice President JD Vance. Gabbard and Patel also issued a joint statement to NYT saying “The FBI and intelligence community under the direction of President Trump will leave no stone unturned in the investigation of the assassination of our friend, Charlie Kirk.”