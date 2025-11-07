Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix reveals the the first five minutes, taking viewers back to Will’s missing night

The first few minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 open where the story once began. Netflix has released the first five minutes of the final instalment, showing Will Byers alone in the Upside Down in 1983, a return to the night the town of Hawkins realized something was wrong. The first five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 feature Vecna and Will.

Rather than picking up directly after the Season 4 finale, the new season begins in the Upside Down, inside the same quiet, eerie space tied to Will’s earliest encounters there.

Stranger Things season 5 takes viewers back to 1983

The episode is titled “The Crawl" and takes viewers back to November 12, 1983, six days after Will first vanished, according to Netflix’s Tudum. A young Noah Schnapp appears as the 12-year-old version of the character, sitting alone inside the Upside Down’s version of Castle Byers.

He is visibly exhausted and frightened, quietly singing Should I Stay or Should I Go. The song, first introduced by his brother Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton, in Season 1, has served as emotional grounding for him throughout the series.

Will Byers returns in first five minutes of Stranger Things season 5

Then comes the shift. Strange sounds echo outside the fort. A Demogorgon breaks through. Will gets hold of a hunting rifle, a throwback to the early episodes, as he tries to fend it off. He climbs up a tree, but the creature drags him down to Vecna’s lair. There is a quick blackout, and the scene relocates.

The scene continues, this time in the Hawkins library, but twisted into its Upside Down version. Vecna appears, holding Will suspended against the wall. “At long last, we can begin,” he says, as he snakes one of the vines into Will’s mouth. “You and I,” he says, “we’re going to do such beautiful things together,” as Will struggles to breathe.

This opening implies that Vecna’s influence stretches back to the earliest events of the show, not just Season 4. It also signals that Will may remain central to the story’s final arc.

Stranger Things Season 5 official synopsis

According to Netflix’s Tudum, the official synopsis of Stranger Things season 5 reads: “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming, and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone, the full party, standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things Season 5 release date

The first four episodes will arrive on November 26, with three more on Christmas Day. The series finale arrives on December 31. All episodes drop at 8 pm ET.

FAQs

When will Stranger Things Season 5 be out?

The show will be released on November 26 (November 27 in India), December 25, and December 31.

Who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things?

Noah Schnapp essays the role.