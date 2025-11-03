The Voice Season 28 schedule changes: When do new episodes air? Full list of remaining contestants
Following the Battle Round of The Voice Season 28, all four judges were left with eight contestants each on their teams.
The Voice Season 28 schedule has undergone yet another change. Starting today, NBC's hit reality show will air at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, instead of its usual 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT slot, per USA Today. This comes just weeks after the network announced that the singing competition series will be broadcast on one night, instead of two, for a limited time.
When and where to watch new episodes of The Voice Season 28?
New episodes of The Voice Season 28 will premiere on NBC Monday nights at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock. It is important to note that a subscription is mandatory to watch the show. Peacock offers three plans: Select, Premium, and Premium Plus, starting at $7.99 monthly. Additionally, viewers can also subscribe to Apple TV and Peacock bundles, starting at $14.99 monthly.
The Voice Season 28: Who are the remaining contestants?
Following the conclusion of the Battle Round in October 27 episode, all four judges - Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg - were left with eight members each on their teams. Ahead of the upcoming Knockout Round, here is a look at the Top 32 contestants:
Team Bublé
Jack Austin, 21, from Battle Creek, Michigan
Jazz McKenzie, 31, from Birmingham, Alabama
Marty O’Reilly, 36, from Sonoma, California
Max Chambers, 14, from Shreveport, Louisiana
Max Cooper III, 23, from Kansas City, Kansas
Rob Cole, 34, from Pembroke, North Carolina
Teo Ramdel, 34, from Tijuana, Mexico
Trinity, 25, from Connecticut
Team Reba
Aaron Nichols, 37, from Nashville, Tennessee
Aubrey Nicole, 19, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania
Austin Gilbert, 25, from Eugene, Oregon
Peyton Kyle, 26, from Tampa, Florida
Conrad Khalil, 28, from Newark, New Jersey
Cori Kennedy, 28, from Kasson, Minnesota
Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Los Angeles, California
Leyton Robinson, 23, from Rogers, Arkansas
Team Niall
Aiden Ross, 20, from College Station, Texas
Ava Nat, 18, from Garden City, New York
DEK of Hearts (trio) from Nashville, Tennessee
Dustin Dale Gaspard, 33, from Cow Island, Louisiana
Kayleigh Clark, 20, from Sumrall, Mississippi
Kirbi, 24, from Florence, Alabama
Liam von Elbe, 30, from Plattsburgh, New York
Sadie Dahl, 19, from Draper, Utah
Team Snoop
Carolina Rodriguez, 19, from Miami, Florida
Kenny Iko, 35, from Washington, D.C.
Lauren Anderson, 40, from Oak Park, Illinois
Mindy Miller, 35, from Damascus, Maryland
Natalia Albertini, 24, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Ralph Edwards, 30, from Fresno, California
Toni Lorene, 28, from Houston, Texas
Yoshihanaa, 36, from Sanford, Florida
