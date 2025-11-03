The Voice Season 28 schedule changes: When do new episodes air? Full list of remaining contestants

The Voice Season 28 schedule has undergone yet another change. Starting today, NBC's hit reality show will air at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, instead of its usual 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT slot, per USA Today. This comes just weeks after the network announced that the singing competition series will be broadcast on one night, instead of two, for a limited time. The Voice Season 28 episode schedule has changed again(NBC)

When and where to watch new episodes of The Voice Season 28?

New episodes of The Voice Season 28 will premiere on NBC Monday nights at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock. It is important to note that a subscription is mandatory to watch the show. Peacock offers three plans: Select, Premium, and Premium Plus, starting at $7.99 monthly. Additionally, viewers can also subscribe to Apple TV and Peacock bundles, starting at $14.99 monthly.

The Voice Season 28: Who are the remaining contestants?

Following the conclusion of the Battle Round in October 27 episode, all four judges - Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg - were left with eight members each on their teams. Ahead of the upcoming Knockout Round, here is a look at the Top 32 contestants:

Team Bublé

Jack Austin, 21, from Battle Creek, Michigan

Jazz McKenzie, 31, from Birmingham, Alabama

Marty O’Reilly, 36, from Sonoma, California

Max Chambers, 14, from Shreveport, Louisiana

Max Cooper III, 23, from Kansas City, Kansas

Rob Cole, 34, from Pembroke, North Carolina

Teo Ramdel, 34, from Tijuana, Mexico

Trinity, 25, from Connecticut

Team Reba

Aaron Nichols, 37, from Nashville, Tennessee

Aubrey Nicole, 19, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania

Austin Gilbert, 25, from Eugene, Oregon

Peyton Kyle, 26, from Tampa, Florida

Conrad Khalil, 28, from Newark, New Jersey

Cori Kennedy, 28, from Kasson, Minnesota

Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Los Angeles, California

Leyton Robinson, 23, from Rogers, Arkansas

Team Niall

Aiden Ross, 20, from College Station, Texas

Ava Nat, 18, from Garden City, New York

DEK of Hearts (trio) from Nashville, Tennessee

Dustin Dale Gaspard, 33, from Cow Island, Louisiana

Kayleigh Clark, 20, from Sumrall, Mississippi

Kirbi, 24, from Florence, Alabama

Liam von Elbe, 30, from Plattsburgh, New York

Sadie Dahl, 19, from Draper, Utah

Team Snoop

Carolina Rodriguez, 19, from Miami, Florida

Kenny Iko, 35, from Washington, D.C.

Lauren Anderson, 40, from Oak Park, Illinois

Mindy Miller, 35, from Damascus, Maryland

Natalia Albertini, 24, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Ralph Edwards, 30, from Fresno, California

Toni Lorene, 28, from Houston, Texas

Yoshihanaa, 36, from Sanford, Florida