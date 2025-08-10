Waiting for The Office spin-off The Paper? Stream these Peacock series on OTT till then

Dunder Mifflin fans gather here! The long awaited spin-off of The Office series is set to release soon. Peacock has recently dropped the trailer and release date of The Paper, giving fans a hilarious sneak-peek at what’s in store for the sitcom fans. You will get a whole new round of The Office antics and laughs just in time for the show's debut next month. Indian fans of The Office will be able to watch The Paper on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium, from September 5, 2025. But before that stream Peacock's other finest TV series available to watch on OTTplay Premium now. The Paper poster

Peacock original TV series you should not miss!

Poker Face

Hop in the car with Charlie Cale, a human lie-detector, who can't help but get tangled up in mysteries wherever she goes. Cruising across the country in her Plymouth Barracuda, Charlie bumps into all sorts of quirky characters and strange crimes. With her brilliant ability to catch lies, she feels an irresistible gravity to take the case and solve it, even if it means getting involved in some sketchy situations.

Twisted Metal

A post-apocalyptic world where a motor-mouthed milkman John Doe, suffering from amnesia, teams up with a car thief named Quiet. The first season is based on the PlayStation games, which gives a sneak-peek into the crazy world, showing how John and Quiet become partners. The second season shows more chaos, with John and Quiet entering a tournament to face off against new and old enemies.

Long Bright River

This Peacock show is a twisted crime drama that takes viewers to the streets of Philadelphia with police officer Mickey Fitzpatrick, who's hunting for a deadly killer as the victims are connected to her past. She's also searching for her missing sister Kacey along the way. The series explores the difficult impacts of the opioid crisis on their community and their family.

The Day of the Jackal

Another crime drama that focuses on a mysterious hitman known as The Jackal. He has been hired to take down a very important person as he's super good at hiding. However, a brilliant female British spy will stop at nothing to catch him. The whole show follows a wild chase across Europe, full of mind games and strategic tricks as these two masterminds try to outsmart each other in a thrilling game of cat and mouse.

Teacup

This horror thriller focuses on the Chenoweth family who are living in the rural Georgia farm. The family members find their lives turned upside down by a series of strange events like a neighbour’s horse behaving erratically, their young son gets vanished and returns in a weird circumstance, and their all types of technologies mysteriously fail to work. The only creepy hint they get is not to cross the blue line painted around their property. However, a neighbour defies this warning, leading to a severe outcome.