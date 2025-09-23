Who is Niall Horan? 5 things to know about The Voice season 28 judge

The Voice is returning for Season 28 with four familiar coaches back in their chairs to search for the top singing talent in the country. Niall Horan is an Irish singer and songwriter best known as a former member of the boy band One Direction.(AFP)

This season’s coaches are Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg all of whom have appeared on the show before. Carson Daly will continue as host, a role he has held since the series first launched in 2011.

The NBC competition will start with a two-night premiere on Monday, Sept. 22, and Tuesday, Sept. 23, featuring the Blind Auditions. Let's dive deep to know more about the famous coach Niall Horan.

Who is Niall Horan ?

Niall Horan is an Irish singer and songwriter best known as a former member of the boy band One Direction. Born on September 13, 1993, in Mullingar, Ireland, he first gained global attention on The X Factor UK in 2010, where he joined four other contestants to form One Direction. The group went on to become one of the world’s biggest pop acts before going on hiatus in 2016. Since then, Horan has built a successful solo career with chart-topping albums and singles.