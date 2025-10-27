NBC Sports worker in ‘critical condition' after 50-foot fall before Steelers vs Packers Game

A staff member of NBC Sports suffered serious injuries during a massive fall before the Sunday Night Football clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. The man fell 50 feet while working on the main scoreboard. An NBC Sports staff member suffered serious injuries after falling 50 feet while working on the main scoreboard before the Steelers-Packers game. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the man was installing equipment while “working for a vendor on behalf of NBC Sports.”

After the fall, Ge was taken in critical condition to the hospital.

Following the tragic incident, police, firefighters, and ambulances arrived at Acrisure Stadium at approximately 10 p.m. local time, reported WPXI TV.

After stabilizing him on the catwalk, emergency personnel loaded him into a rescue basket and shifted him to an ambulance.

The man was brought to Allegheny General Hospital after suffering severe injuries, the majority of which were to his lower body.

Steelers, Pittsburgh Public Safety issue statement

In response to the event, the Steelers issued a statement on Sunday morning.

“An incident occurred last night at Acrisure Stadium as crews were preparing for the Sunday Night Football game,” Steelers said.

“A crew member installing production equipment suffered a fall. The individual was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, and we are awaiting confirmation of the worker’s condition.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety also issued a statement, saying that Pittsburgh Police Department detectives used drones to record the situation.

“Arriving first responders learned from other personnel working in the stadium that the male had fallen about 50 feet from the main scoreboard to a mid-level catwalk area.

“Rescue medics and firefighters were able to reach the patient, stabilize him, and load him into a Stokes basket, before lowering him to a waiting ambulance using a rope system,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Following his arrival at the hospital, no information has been made public about the man's wellbeing.

The Packers defeated the Steelers on Sunday Night Football for the second time in a row.