'Talented people' Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan pose with Squid Game's Lee Byung-hun in new pic

Actor Lee Byung-hun, who was seen as Front Man in Squid Game, shared a bunch of photos from the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Taking to Instagram, Byung-hun posted a group picture which also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, former American basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, and YouTuber MrBeast, among others. Lee Byung-hun shared pictures with Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.

Lee Byung-hun shares pics with Shah Rukh Khan

Byung-hun posted several photos with other celebrities, but what caught fans' eyes was his picture with Shah Rukh. In a photo, the duo held each other, smiled, and posed for the camera. Both of them twinned in matching black outfits.

Fans react to Lee Byung-hun and Shah Rukh's photo

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Pleasure to be with all these talented people. #JoyForum2025 @riyadhSeason @turki @from_jjlee @terrycrews @djokernole @shaq @iamsrk @mrbeast." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "What is this crossover post?" "Squid game team is in love with our baadshah," read a comment. A person wrote, "A crossover we never expected but definitely needed."

Lee Jung-jae too posed with Shah Rukh

Earlier, actor Lee Jung-jae shared a selfie with Shah Rukh, calling it an "honour" to meet the Indian icon. On Instagram, he posted a picture featuring himself alongside Shah Rukh, with both of them smiling warmly at the camera. "Honoured to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk," he wrote in the caption. “Lee Byunghun and Sharukh Khan? What multiverse is this?” asked a social media user.

Byung-hun was last seen in No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-wook. The film also stars Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran, and Cha Seung-won.

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.