Shah Rukh Khan poses with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae for selfie at Riyadh event; fans call it ‘collab of the century’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently participated in the Joy Forum in Riyadh, an event that brought together celebrities from across the globe. While SRK’s reunion with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on stage became one of the main highlights of the event, fans now have another reason to gush, his selfie with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Lee Jung-jae breaks the internet with sweet selfie with Shah Rukh Khan.

On Saturday, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae surprised fans with a sweet Instagram post featuring a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan. SRK looked dashing in a black ensemble, while Lee Jung-jae kept it casual in a hoodie. The South Korean actor captioned the post, “Honoured to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk.”

Fans were thrilled to see the two global icons together. One comment read, “The collab of the century.” Another joked, “Is he the new VIP?” An excited fan wrote, “AAAAAA JJ and Shah Rukh Khan, oh my God 🫶😭 and yayyy, selfie again finally!” Another user commented, “Unexpected but lovely,” while one wrote, “Imagine them doing a movie together — it would be a blast!” Another fan added, “Wow! Two cinematic legends together!”

Earlier, another video from the event surfaced online showing Shah Rukh and Aamir in conversation while posing for a photograph. Squid Game actors Lee Byung-hun and Lee Jung-jae, former American basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, YouTubers MrBeast and IShowSpeed, and several other international personalities were also seen posing for pictures. According to the Joy Forum website, Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-jae, director Yoon Je-kyun, producer Hyun Park, and podcaster Mohamad Islam held a special session at the forum on October 16 and 17.

Shah Rukh Khan and Lee Jung-jae’s recent and upcoming projects

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae was most recently seen in the third season of his hit web series Squid Game. He will next appear in another Korean web show titled Nice to Not Meet You, also starring Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hoon, and Seo Ji-hye. The show is scheduled to premiere in November 2025.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. King is expected to release in 2026.