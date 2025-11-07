How to make the switch from summer to winter curtains: Refresh your home this season
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 01:53 pm IST
A winter curtain refresh brings warmth, texture, and better insulation. Simple layers, richer fabrics, and thoughtful styling create a cosy home.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HOMEMONDE Solid Blackout Curtains 9 Feet Long Set of 2 - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Long Door, 70% Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 108 Inches, (Beige, 274.32 x 118 CM) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
BFAM Store Thermal Insulated 100% Blackout Curtains for Bedroom with Black Liner, Double Layer Full Room Darkening Noise Reducing Rod Pocket Black Out Curtain 2 PC (Dark Grey, 5 FT (60INCH)) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Urban Space Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains 7 feet Long Set of 2 Curtains, Faux Silk Blackout Curtain with Eyelet and Tieback (Door 7 feet, Set of 2, Beige) View Details
|
₹1,234
|
|
|
Sheer Curtains White 95 Inches Embroidered Floral, Window Treatments Rod Pocket Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, Semi Crinkle Voile Curtain Panels for Yard, Patio, Villa, Parlor, Set of 2, 52x95. View Details
|
₹12,344
|
|
|
Story@Home Door Sheer Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 | Solid Printed | Semi Transparent Curtain | Net Curtains | Curtain for Living Room | (118 x 215 cm, Off White) | Perfect for Home Decors View Details
|
₹1,239
|
|
|
Urban Space Linen Textured Metallic Gold Foil Sheer Curtains for Door, 35-40% Room Darkening, Set of 2 Decorative Curtains with Tieback and Eyelets (Door -7 feet x 4 feet, Sparkle Butter Cream) View Details
|
₹1,614
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Umi Room Darkening Plain Velvet Eyelet Door Curtains for Living Room Bedroom Kitchen 7 feet Pack of 2 in Beige Color | Room Darkening Inches View Details
|
₹1,429
|
|
|
Knotting Home Velvet Eyelet Door Curtains With Pom Pom Lace For Living Room Bedroom Kitchen 7 Feet 2 Pc Blackout Pack In Blush Color View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Brother Toner TN-B021 Has 2600 Pages Yield Compatible with HL-B2000D HL-B2080DW HL-B2100DB HL-B2180DWB DCP-B7500D DCP-B7535DW DCP-B7600DB DCP-B7640DWB DCP-B7620DWB MFC-B7717DW MFC-B7810DWB View Details
|
₹839
|
|
|
Deco Window 100% Blackout Roller Blinds for Windows Sun UV Protection & Glare Resistant for Home & Office 3Ft x 7Ft (W x H) Ivory View Details
|
₹1,931.08
|
|
|
HIPPO Blackout Indoor Roman Blind for Windows Sun Protection Room Darkening for Living Room, Bedroom Corded Foldup & Down Blinds(3FTX5FT, Floret) View Details
|
|
|
|
Madison Park Galen Cordless Roman Shades-Fabric Privacy Panel Darkening Energy Efficient, Thermal Insulated Window Blind Treatment, for Bedroom, Living Room Decor, 33 x 64, Taupe View Details
|
₹8,997
|
|
|
HomeCloud Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks, European Style Convenient Drape Tie Backs, Curtain Holder for Window Draperies, 2 pcs View Details
|
₹284
|
|
|
JAZLOG Catchy Rope White & (Set of Brown Holders Holdback 2) Curtains Tieback Drapery Jute Tiebacks. Natural Decorative Window Neutral Combo Curtains Floral Curtain Beautiful View Details
|
₹283
|
|
|
Fapiwen Curtain Tiebacks Ropes, 6pcs Polyester Curtain Holdbacks with Imitation Pearl, Decorative Tiebacks for Home Kitchen Office Window (3pairs, Gray) View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Deco Window Adjustable Curtain Rod for Windows 44 to 120 Inch (Pack of 1) Extendable Heavy Duty 1 Inch Iron Drapery Pole with Finials Wall Mounted French Door Curtain Rods (Black) View Details
|
₹1,884.35
|
|
|
The Decor Mart 84-144 Adjustable Double Curtain Rod with Finials & Brackets,Rod For Door & Windows Curtains Hanging Extendable Iron Metal Pipe Holder Rustproof Metal With Ventilia Metal Finial,Gold View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
amazon basics 1W Double Extendable Tension Curtain Rods With Square Finials Set, 36 To 72, Nickel View Details
|
₹1,179
|
|
View More Products