How to make the switch from summer to winter curtains: Refresh your home this season

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 01:53 pm IST

A winter curtain refresh brings warmth, texture, and better insulation. Simple layers, richer fabrics, and thoughtful styling create a cosy home.

Winter always nudges me to rethink how a room feels. The quickest way to lift a cold space is through winter curtains that soften the light and block out that unmistakable chill. The fabrics we enjoy in summer never quite rise to the winter mood. Linen and cotton look fresh in warm weather but offer very little once temperatures drop. This is when I start paying attention to window insulation, heavier textures, and richer tones that suit winter home decor. With the right shift, curtains can become both a comfort layer and a styling tool. My aim here is to keep the process simple, practical, and enjoyable.

Layered winter curtains with rich fabrics and soft sheers create warmth, add comfort, and turn any room into a snug seasonal retreat.(Aditi Taran)
I also wanted this guide to reflect real on-ground design insight, so I reached out to Aditi Taran, the creative lead at Panorama Design Studio. She has spent the past decade shaping luxury homes with a strong focus on comfort, colour, and the mood a room creates. Her work blends thoughtful planning with a clear understanding of how materials behave through the seasons. A quick chat with her gave me practical ways to refresh a space for winter, and she shared these ideas with HT Shop Now.

The functional switch. Blocking drafts and boosting efficiency

A surprising amount of heat can slip away through bare glass. Light summer fabrics barely slow that process. Winter calls for energy-saving curtains that form a quiet insulating pocket and reduce heat loss without changing anything else in the room.

Aditi Taran explains it: “Two layers work beautifully in winter. Sheers inside to invite the sun during the day, and thicker curtains on top to keep the chill out in the evening.”

Heavier fabrics help trap warmth, and a thermal drapes lining strengthens that effect. Acrylic foam and fleece-backed thermal liners slow the escape of warm air and make a real difference to heating costs. These small changes create a calm, steady indoor temperature without feeling heavy or complicated.

Thermally insulated curtains (Top picks)

1.

HOMEMONDE Solid Blackout Curtains 9 Feet Long Set of 2 - Thermal Insulated Curtains for Long Door, 70% Room Darkening Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, 108 Inches, (Beige, 274.32 x 118 CM)
Loading...

2.

BFAM Store Thermal Insulated 100% Blackout Curtains for Bedroom with Black Liner, Double Layer Full Room Darkening Noise Reducing Rod Pocket Black Out Curtain 2 PC (Dark Grey, 5 FT (60INCH))
Loading...

3.

Urban Space Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains 7 feet Long Set of 2 Curtains, Faux Silk Blackout Curtain with Eyelet and Tieback (Door 7 feet, Set of 2, Beige)
Loading...

The aesthetic shift. Colour, texture, and weight

Winter always brings out my love for deeper tones and fuller textures. Bright summer whites feel a little pale once the air cools. I lean toward jewel-toned shades like forest green, charcoal, or burgundy because they absorb light, making the room feel grounded. Aditi often encourages clients to play with richer fabrics. “Velvet and jacquard both hold warmth and add texture. They help the room feel fuller without crowding it,” she says.

Velvet curtains and heavy cotton can change the entire mood of a room with very little effort. These fabrics give the eye something to rest on and create a cosy home aesthetic that suits the season.

Styling the new drapery

Layering becomes an easy styling trick once winter sets in. I often place heavy curtains over existing sheers so I can keep the room bright during the day and warm in the evening. Roman blinds also work well when paired with sheers. Aditi captures the approach: “A Roman blind above a sheer layer gives softness, shape, and extra warmth. It keeps the window neat and adds interest.”

Full-length heavy curtains should skim the floor to support draft proofing. Closing small gaps near the wall creates the best insulation. Tie-backs help manage the added volume and keep things tidy when the curtains are open.

Top recommendations for a winter refresh

Sheer curtains
Keep daylight soft and warm while brightening the room.

4.

Sheer Curtains White 95 Inches Embroidered Floral, Window Treatments Rod Pocket Drapes for Living Room, Bedroom, Semi Crinkle Voile Curtain Panels for Yard, Patio, Villa, Parlor, Set of 2, 52"x95".
Loading...

5.

Story@Home Door Sheer Curtains 7 Feet Long Set of 2 | Solid Printed | Semi Transparent Curtain | Net Curtains | Curtain for Living Room | (118 x 215 cm, Off White) | Perfect for Home Decors
Loading...

6.

Urban Space Linen Textured Metallic Gold Foil Sheer Curtains for Door, 35-40% Room Darkening, Set of 2 Decorative Curtains with Tieback and Eyelets (Door -7 feet x 4 feet, Sparkle Butter Cream)
Loading...

Velvet curtains
Bring depth, insulation, and a calmer evening mood.

7.

Amazon Brand - Umi Room Darkening Plain Velvet Eyelet Door Curtains for Living Room Bedroom Kitchen 7 feet Pack of 2 in Beige Color | Room Darkening Inches
Loading...

8.

Knotting Home Velvet Eyelet Door Curtains With Pom Pom Lace For Living Room Bedroom Kitchen 7 Feet 2 Pc Blackout Pack In Blush Color
Loading...

9.

Brother Toner TN-B021 Has 2600 Pages Yield Compatible with HL-B2000D HL-B2080DW HL-B2100DB HL-B2180DWB DCP-B7500D DCP-B7535DW DCP-B7600DB DCP-B7640DWB DCP-B7620DWB MFC-B7717DW MFC-B7810DWB
Loading...

Roman blinds
Add a compact layer that shapes the window and supports insulation.

10.

Deco Window 100% Blackout Roller Blinds for Windows Sun UV Protection & Glare Resistant for Home & Office 3Ft x 7Ft (W x H) Ivory
Loading...

11.

HIPPO Blackout Indoor Roman Blind for Windows Sun Protection Room Darkening for Living Room, Bedroom Corded Foldup & Down Blinds(3FTX5FT, Floret)
Loading...

12.

Madison Park Galen Cordless Roman Shades-Fabric Privacy Panel Darkening Energy Efficient, Thermal Insulated Window Blind Treatment, for Bedroom, Living Room Decor, 33" x 64", Taupe
Loading...

Tie-backs and hold-backs
Keep winter drapes tidy and shape the window during the day.

13.

HomeCloud Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks, European Style Convenient Drape Tie Backs, Curtain Holder for Window Draperies, 2 pcs
Loading...

14.

JAZLOG Catchy Rope White & (Set of Brown Holders Holdback 2) Curtains Tieback Drapery Jute Tiebacks. Natural Decorative Window Neutral Combo Curtains Floral Curtain Beautiful
Loading...

15.

Fapiwen Curtain Tiebacks Ropes, 6pcs Polyester Curtain Holdbacks with Imitation Pearl, Decorative Tiebacks for Home Kitchen Office Window (3pairs, Gray)
Loading...

Practical steps and hardware check

Before bringing in your winter layers, remove and clean your summer curtains and pack them away carefully. I tend to store them in vacuum-sealed bags to keep the fabric fresh. Winter curtains carry far more weight, so the rod and brackets must feel secure. Strong rods support heavy curtains without bending. Decorative rods also help reinforce the change in mood that comes with seasonal decorating.

Curtain rods and brackets

16.

Deco Window Adjustable Curtain Rod for Windows 44 to 120 Inch (Pack of 1) Extendable Heavy Duty 1 Inch Iron Drapery Pole with Finials Wall Mounted French Door Curtain Rods (Black)
Loading...

17.

The Decor Mart 84"-144" Adjustable Double Curtain Rod with Finials & Brackets,Rod For Door & Windows Curtains Hanging Extendable Iron Metal Pipe Holder Rustproof Metal With Ventilia Metal Finial,Gold
Loading...

18.

amazon basics 1"W Double Extendable Tension Curtain Rods With Square Finials Set, 36" To 72", Nickel
Loading...

Pro-tip: A quick steam once everything is hung allows the fabric to settle and form natural folds that improve both insulation and appearance.

With a few thoughtful swaps, your home becomes warmer, richer, and far more inviting through the colder months. Enjoy the comfort your refreshed windows bring.

  • Why should I switch to winter curtains at all?

    Light summer fabrics let cold air move through the room. Winter curtains, especially heavy curtains with thermal liners, help slow heat loss and create a cosy home aesthetic with very little effort.

  • Are thermal drapes enough on their own?

    Thermal drapes help with window insulation, but I find the best results come from pairing them with sheers or blinds. This gives both warmth and a soft daytime glow.

  • Do darker colours actually make a room feel warmer?

    Deep tones such as forest green, plum, or charcoal absorb light and add depth. Combined with velvet curtains or thick cotton, they create a calm winter mood.

  • How do I style winter curtains without making the room feel heavy?

    Use sheers inside for daylight, add roman blinds for shape, and finish with tie backs to control the flow of fabric. This keeps the space warm and balanced without feeling crowded.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

