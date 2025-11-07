How to make the switch from summer to winter curtains: Refresh your home this season

Winter always nudges me to rethink how a room feels. The quickest way to lift a cold space is through winter curtains that soften the light and block out that unmistakable chill. The fabrics we enjoy in summer never quite rise to the winter mood. Linen and cotton look fresh in warm weather but offer very little once temperatures drop. This is when I start paying attention to window insulation, heavier textures, and richer tones that suit winter home decor. With the right shift, curtains can become both a comfort layer and a styling tool. My aim here is to keep the process simple, practical, and enjoyable. Layered winter curtains with rich fabrics and soft sheers create warmth, add comfort, and turn any room into a snug seasonal retreat.(Aditi Taran)

I also wanted this guide to reflect real on-ground design insight, so I reached out to Aditi Taran, the creative lead at Panorama Design Studio. She has spent the past decade shaping luxury homes with a strong focus on comfort, colour, and the mood a room creates. Her work blends thoughtful planning with a clear understanding of how materials behave through the seasons. A quick chat with her gave me practical ways to refresh a space for winter, and she shared these ideas with HT Shop Now.

The functional switch. Blocking drafts and boosting efficiency

A surprising amount of heat can slip away through bare glass. Light summer fabrics barely slow that process. Winter calls for energy-saving curtains that form a quiet insulating pocket and reduce heat loss without changing anything else in the room.

Aditi Taran explains it: “Two layers work beautifully in winter. Sheers inside to invite the sun during the day, and thicker curtains on top to keep the chill out in the evening.”

Heavier fabrics help trap warmth, and a thermal drapes lining strengthens that effect. Acrylic foam and fleece-backed thermal liners slow the escape of warm air and make a real difference to heating costs. These small changes create a calm, steady indoor temperature without feeling heavy or complicated.

Thermally insulated curtains (Top picks)

The aesthetic shift. Colour, texture, and weight

Winter always brings out my love for deeper tones and fuller textures. Bright summer whites feel a little pale once the air cools. I lean toward jewel-toned shades like forest green, charcoal, or burgundy because they absorb light, making the room feel grounded. Aditi often encourages clients to play with richer fabrics. “Velvet and jacquard both hold warmth and add texture. They help the room feel fuller without crowding it,” she says.

Velvet curtains and heavy cotton can change the entire mood of a room with very little effort. These fabrics give the eye something to rest on and create a cosy home aesthetic that suits the season.

Styling the new drapery

Layering becomes an easy styling trick once winter sets in. I often place heavy curtains over existing sheers so I can keep the room bright during the day and warm in the evening. Roman blinds also work well when paired with sheers. Aditi captures the approach: “A Roman blind above a sheer layer gives softness, shape, and extra warmth. It keeps the window neat and adds interest.”

Full-length heavy curtains should skim the floor to support draft proofing. Closing small gaps near the wall creates the best insulation. Tie-backs help manage the added volume and keep things tidy when the curtains are open.

Top recommendations for a winter refresh



Sheer curtains

Keep daylight soft and warm while brightening the room.

Velvet curtains

Bring depth, insulation, and a calmer evening mood.

Roman blinds

Add a compact layer that shapes the window and supports insulation.

Tie-backs and hold-backs

Keep winter drapes tidy and shape the window during the day.

Practical steps and hardware check

Before bringing in your winter layers, remove and clean your summer curtains and pack them away carefully. I tend to store them in vacuum-sealed bags to keep the fabric fresh. Winter curtains carry far more weight, so the rod and brackets must feel secure. Strong rods support heavy curtains without bending. Decorative rods also help reinforce the change in mood that comes with seasonal decorating.

Curtain rods and brackets



Pro-tip: A quick steam once everything is hung allows the fabric to settle and form natural folds that improve both insulation and appearance.

With a few thoughtful swaps, your home becomes warmer, richer, and far more inviting through the colder months. Enjoy the comfort your refreshed windows bring.

Winter curtain refresh: FAQs Why should I switch to winter curtains at all? Light summer fabrics let cold air move through the room. Winter curtains, especially heavy curtains with thermal liners, help slow heat loss and create a cosy home aesthetic with very little effort.

Are thermal drapes enough on their own? Thermal drapes help with window insulation, but I find the best results come from pairing them with sheers or blinds. This gives both warmth and a soft daytime glow.

Do darker colours actually make a room feel warmer? Deep tones such as forest green, plum, or charcoal absorb light and add depth. Combined with velvet curtains or thick cotton, they create a calm winter mood.

How do I style winter curtains without making the room feel heavy? Use sheers inside for daylight, add roman blinds for shape, and finish with tie backs to control the flow of fabric. This keeps the space warm and balanced without feeling crowded.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

