How to give your home an old-school upgrade: Vintage style picks from a design enthusiast
Published on: Nov 01, 2025 10:00 am IST
Vintage decor is making a comeback as homes blend heirlooms, artefacts, and retro furniture, turning nostalgic touches into the next big home design trend.
Elan Vintage Style Metal Long Trunk Box Decorative Storage Box with Gold Accents, Lockable Treasure Chest, Jewelry Box and Gift Trunk for Home Décor (Off white-Gold) View Details
₹1,758
The Heaven Essentials Decorative Wooden Treasure Chest Box with Metal Accents, Vintage Storage Box with Silver Flower Design, Handcrafted Keepsake Box View Details
₹2,499
Woodiva Handmade Sheesham Wooden Rectangular Storage Box Hand Carved Tree design Jewelry Box & Decorative Gift Box (8X5 inches) View Details
₹649
EUONIA DECORS Framed Kamdhenu Painting on a Premium Fabric For Pooja Room,11 x 13 Inch View Details
₹349
Livinluxe Indian Classical Veena Tapestry for Wall Decor Polyester Fabric Wall Hanging Art for Living Room Bedroom Musical Theme Vintage Design Tapestry Large Size (48 X 48 Inch) TPS-90 View Details
₹999
ArtzFolio Mother Nature Velvet Fabric Painting Tapestry | Wall Art Hanging 24 x 33.4 inch (61 x 85 cms) View Details
₹269
Amazon Basics Metal Decorative Wall Plates | Home Decoration | Worli Art Design | Living Room Wall Decoration | Décor Items | Gift Items (Multicolour) (Set of 5) View Details
₹1,999
RITUALISTIC Pastel Pichwai Iron Wall Plates- Set of 5 (Multicolor) | Wall Arts For Home Decoration, Living Room, Bedroom, Office Decor | Aesthetic Room Decor Items | Wall Hanging Showpiece View Details
₹2,339
Fit-in Trends Decorative Wall Plate|Stand & Metal Hook Pottery Inspired |Hanging Wall Plate| 8inch |Gift Box Packaging |Ceramic Wall Plate for Wall Décor Set of 1 I Home Décor I Living Room I Office View Details
₹1,260
Vesta Homes Large Teak Wood Rectangular Serving Tray For Home, Kitchen, Restaurant, Office Organizer, Dining Table | Premium Wooden Trays | 38 X 26 X 4 Cm | Handcrafted In India View Details
₹849
Birch & Co. Wooden Tray For Serving-Free 4 Coasters-10 Inch X 15 Inch-Serving Tray-Tray Set For Decoration-Tea Trays-Big Coffee Tray-Premium Mdf Trey-Wooden Serving Trays-Resin Tray,Rectangular View Details
₹649
Aurum Crafts Bella Handpainted Wooden Medium Platter | Premium Mango Wood Serving Tray | Appetizer Plate | Snacks Serving Platter for Home Kitchen and Cafe Restaurant (12.5 x 7 x 0.6 in) View Details
₹949
Nestasia Embossed Tumbler Water Glass Set of 6 (350ml Each) | Vintage Pressed Glassware for Hot & Cold Beverages | Transparent Microwave & Dishwasher Safe Tumblers for Water, Juice & Gifting View Details
₹869
PrimeWorld Large Vintage Hobnail Drinking Glasses Set of 6pcs-350ml, Cocktail Glasses,Highball Glasses, Embossed Glass Cups, Clear Water Tumbler, Glassware for Beer, Juice, Cocktail, Whiskey, Milk View Details
₹999
Sara Carpets Premium Hand Tufted Woollen Carpets for Living Room Bedroom. Hall Size 4 x 6 feet (120X180 Cm) L Grey A6 View Details
₹6,449
zia carpets Kashmiri Classical Look rectangular Carpet with Advanced 1 Inch Thickness 5 X 7 Feet View Details
Sara Carpets Handmade Woollen Carpet. Craft Collection for Living Room Bedroom. Hall Size 4 x 6 feet (120X180 Cm) Beige 7 View Details
₹5,999
