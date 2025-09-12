Compact Living: How the broom drawer can save space and tame clutter

After ten years designing small homes and apartments in Bengaluru, I’ve realised something simple. A space only feels big when every item has a home. That’s where my compact living ideas come from. Over the years, I’ve found clever solutions that make storage easy and practical. The broom drawer is one of my favourites. Broom drawers are the easiest way to organise your cleaning supplies at home!(AI generated)

What is a broom drawer?

At its core, it’s simply a drawer designed for storing and cleaning tools. Instead of brooms, mops and dustpans piling up behind doors or leaning against walls, they sit tucked away in one slim compartment. The result is a floor that looks clear and a room that instantly feels more organised.

Where it works best

The kitchen is the most common spot. A narrow pull-out at the base of cabinets works surprisingly well, and four inches is often enough. Bathrooms and balconies are also good candidates, since mops and buckets are often stored there.

A vertical drawer in a passage cupboard can hold tools used across the home. Even a children’s room can benefit from a smaller version to keep dusters or cleaning brushes in one place. You can also switch this into a small 6-inch width broom cupboard on the side of the existing cupboard and storage units that open up. Multiple options that provide the same solution.

Benefits of a dedicated broom closet

Benefit Why it helps Saves space Keeps cleaning tools out of sight Tidier rooms No more leaning sticks or doors that won’t shut Easy reach Hidden but accessible when you need them Versatile use Works in kitchens, bathrooms, balconies and storage units Prev Next

Why it works

A broom drawer does more than store cleaning tools. It makes a home feel tidy in a way nothing else does. No more leaning sticks, no more doors that won’t shut. Every corner works harder and smarter.

Small homes are all about smart thinking. The broom closet is tiny but mighty. It keeps everything in its place, saves floor space and makes everyday life smoother. Once you have one, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

The lesson I’ve learned is straight. Small spaces can feel open and relaxed. Clever furniture and smart storage ideas make every corner work and still look stylish. The broom drawer is one of the many small changes you can bring to your home for a big impact.

Even the tiniest homes can feel organised, spacious and surprisingly enjoyable with a little creativity. And don’t forget to look at other overlooked corners for hidden storage solutions. Spaces under staircases, the tops of cabinets, or slim gaps between furniture can become mini storage spots. Small solutions often make the biggest difference.

(Compact Living is a series where design student and HT Lifestyle expert Neha Ravi Khandelwal guides you towards smarter, clutter-free homes. From space-saving hacks to clever organisation tips, this series helps you create calm, functional spaces no matter how small.)

Similar articles for you

10 popular Indian art forms you can use in your home decor

Why vintage decor is making a comeback: Textile museum designer Ravisha Merchant weighs in

8 easy ways to use mirrors to make a small space look bigger

Colour theory for your home: How to set the mood with the right palette

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.