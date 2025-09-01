Spirited Away to Paik’s Spirit: Jungkook's favorite K-dramas and anime to watch ahead of his birthday

BTS’ Jungkook turns 28 tomorrow, and fans are already buzzing about what he likes to watch when he is not performing. Koreaboo recently rounded up some of his favorite shows, anime, and movies, giving a peek into the things he enjoys during downtime. BTS’ Jungkook celebrates his birthday on 1st September.(Instagram/bts.bighitofficial)

Jungkook's favourite korean dramas

Jungkook posted a clip of Twenty Five Twenty One, a 2022 Netflix K-drama, on his Instagram as per Koreaboo. The show tells the story of an 18-year-old fencing prodigy and a 22-year-old sports journalist seeking a second chance. At 25 and 21, they meet and fall in love-a mix of nostalgia and slow-burn romance.

According to Koreaboo, during quarantine, Jungkook also shared a clip from Netflix’s Paik’s Spirit on his Instagram Stories. Hosted by Chef Baek Jong Won, the show mixes food, drinks, and celebrity guests. In his story, Jungkook captioned it “drinking alone,” highlighting the show’s cozy, relaxing vibe.

Jungkook's anime picks

Jungkook has long been a fan of anime, and as per Koreaboo, Spirited Away is the singer's childhood favorite as he dreamed of being Haku, the shape-shifting dragon helping Chihiro navigate a mysterious bathhouse.

Also read: Actor Arden Cho claims she would love a ‘BTS collab’ after Jungkook admits he cried watching K-pop Demon Hunters

Sports anime makes the cut, too. Free! follows high school swimmer Haruka Nanase and his teammates as they train and compete. Fast-paced, intense, and full of camaraderie, it is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time also gets a shoutout. The story follows a girl who discovers a device that lets her leap back in time, but changing the past comes with consequences.

For something more intense, there is Parasyte. It follows Shinichi Izumi, whose arm is overtaken by an alien parasite. Jungkook and Jin have both suggested it for fans who enjoy suspense and darker anime themes.

Your Name rounds out his anime picks. On a variety show, Jungkook talked about a moment when two teens finally sense each other’s presence when a bell rings. Koreaboo describes it as one of the moments that captured his imagination.

Movies that tug at his heart

Jungkook loves bittersweet romances like, I Give My First Love to You, which is about a boy expected to die young and the childhood friend who loves him. Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day tackles friendship and loss, with a ghost reuniting old friends, also makes it to the singer's list.

Love 911, a 2012 romance about a firefighter and a doctor, made a big impression on Jungkook. Koreaboo cites a Haru Hana interview where Jungkook said, “In the movie Love 911, there’s a kiss scene where the guy lifts the woman up. I want to try that before I die.”

From heartfelt anime to romantic K-dramas, Jungkook’s picks reveal a mix of nostalgia, fantasy, and love-perfect for fans to stream in honor of his birthday tomorrow.

FAQs

Which K-drama does Jungkook love most?

Koreaboo notes he shared clips of Twenty Five Twenty One on Instagram.

What anime does Jungkook recommend?

Spirited Away, Free!, Parasyte, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, and Your Name, according to Koreaboo.

Which romantic films are on Jungkook’s list?

I Give My First Love to You, Anohana, and Love 911, Koreaboo confirms.

Where can fans watch these shows and movies?

Many are on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.