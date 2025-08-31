Woman arrested after entering parking lot of BTS Jungkook's Seoul apartment; said she was 'visiting a friend'

BTS member Jungkook was discharged from the military in June, and already two people have tried to enter his home in Seoul. As per a Korea Herald report, a 40-year-old woman was arrested after she entered the underground parking lot of Jungkook’s building. Jungkook is currently busy with BTS' upcoming album.

Another woman tried to enter Jungkook's Seoul home, was arrested

Citing the cops of Yongsan Police Station, the report said that the woman was caught around 11.20 pm on Saturday. She had entered the underground parking lot of Jungkook’s building by tailing an incoming vehicle.

A security guard alerted police after spotting her on surveillance cameras. When the woman was confronted, she reportedly claimed she was “visiting a friend’s house.” Police are investigating the matter.

Similar incident in June

In June, another woman in her 30s tried to break into Jungkook's home on the same day Jungkook was discharged from his military service. She was arrested by the police when she tried to enter the door code. The woman, from China, reportedly said that she went to South Korea “to see Jungkook after his military discharge.” She was later transferred to the prosecution.

About South Korea’s anti-stalking law

As per South Korea’s 2021 antistalking law, offenders can face up to three years in prison or fines of up to 30 million won ($21,000). If they are found with weapons or dangerous items, penalties may rise to five years in prison or fines of up to 50 million won.

About Jungkook, BTS

Currently, Jungkook, along with BTS members Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Taehyung, are gearing up for their first album in four years. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will release in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022. Their last concert, Yet to Come in Busan, was held in October of that year.