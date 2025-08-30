Actor Arden Cho claims she would love a ‘BTS collab’ after Jungkook admits he cried watching K-pop Demon Hunters

The hype around K-pop Demon Hunters has been unmatched. The Netflix animated blockbuster has quickly cemented itself as one of the most-watched films in the platform’s history, racking up over 236 million views. To top it off, the film’s original soundtrack made Billboard history by landing four songs in the Hot 100 Top 10 at the same time — a feat no artist or movie has achieved before. Actor Arden Cho and BTS' Jungkook

And the frenzy isn’t just limited to streaming numbers. Fans across the world are dancing to Soda Pop at weddings, Hollywood celebrities can’t stop gushing about it, and even Jungkook of BTS admitted the film left him in tears. And now, Arden Cho — the voice behind Rumi, the fearless heroine of the film — has revealed her biggest dream yet: a collaboration with BTS and BLACKPINK.

“When I first saw the script, I just loved it. Rumi is exactly what you said. She’s incredible. She’s fierce. She’s the girl we all want to be,” Cho said in a recent interview. Talking about what makes the movie stand out, she explained, “KPop Demon Hunters is so special because we get to tell our story and our culture is there, but at the same time, it's just a good movie. It is so culture-driven. The film is about them being in Korea, and Korean culture, but then that's not really the main essence of the movie if that makes sense. It's like a beautiful backdrop and then the actual narrative and story are about these really cool demon hunters trying to save the world.”

Cho also revealed how she shaped her performance, saying, “Director Maggie has mentioned K-pop idols inspired Rumi. Who did you have in mind while playing her? I thought of a lot of my idol friends, parts of my own journey, and girls I’ve met who embodied strength and leadership. But in the end, I really tried to focus on who Rumi was at her core.”

The success of the film even carried into Cho’s personal life. On an earlier trip to Korea following the premiere, she ended up spending most of her time collaborating with K-pop idols for K-pop Demon Hunters dance challenges, including LE SSERAFIM, ITZY, and ILLIT. “Slowly, I began doing all these K-pop dance collabs. There was a whole list of way more groups, but we didn’t have time at one point. We didn’t know how to schedule all of this,” she said.

When asked if there were any artists still on her bucket list, Cho didn’t hesitate. “Oh my gosh, BTS and BLACKPINK, for sure! That would be epic. Also, aespa — I love them,” she said.

Her wish might not be far-fetched. During a Weverse live on July 14, Jungkook confessed that he’s “officially hooked” on K-pop Demon Hunters. Not only did he sing along to Soda Pop by the fictional boy band Saja Boys, but he also got emotional during the finale. “I cried watching K-pop Demon Hunters. I really cried at the end. When everyone was falling for Saja Boys and she was like, ‘I’ll create my own honmun’ and ran into the venue by herself — I was like ‘ohhh’ and then the tears came out. It was honestly sad,” he shared with fans.

With BTS members publicly praising the film and Arden Cho openly manifesting her dream collab, a K-pop crossover might just be on the horizon — one that could unite two of the biggest forces in music with the animated hit that’s already making history.