Janhvi Kapoor turns heads at friend's wedding in Manish Malhotra couture; See pics

Janhvi Kapoor brought her ‘A’ game at friend Deeya Shroff’s wedding in two gorgeous ensembles. While the actor brought tradition during the day, she sparkled in a golden outfit at night. The Param Sundari star opted for a light golden tussar silk saree, with heavy handwork. The outfit had contrasting shades of red on the borders and blouse. Janhvi Kapoor attends friend's wedding in Udaipur(Instagram/janhvikapoor)

As for the detailing, Kapoor’s ensemble had peacock designs stitched on the blouse with dangling tassels. For the makeup, the actor opted for minimalism with traditional jewellery, including a choker, jhumkas, and rings. She pinned her hair along with an ear chain that held it back.

For the second look of the day, she reminded her fans of her character from the movie Roohi. She donned a glamorous Manish Malhotra piece.

Janhvi Kapoor’s glamorous looks from Deeya Shroff’s wedding

Janhvi brought tradition to her saree look, and her blouse detailing was to die for. On the red base, the piece from Vastra, had handwoven art done with golden threads and white patches. Apart from highlighting her eyes with black kohl and liner, the actress opted to wear a red bindi, with hair styled in beachy waves.

As for her second look, the movie star donned an off-shoulder blouse with a body-hugging lehenga and a golden dupatta. While the entire look sparkled throughout the night, she kept her jewellery to just earrings and a ring. She straightened her hair, in contrast to her day look. For her makeup, Kapoor highlighted her cheeks with blush while also darkening her eyes to go with the outfit.

The wedding took place in Udaipur, which she attended with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and other friends from the industry.

Celebrities in attendance

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, celebrities in attendance include Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda, among others. The Kesari 2 actor donned a beautiful lehenga and a corset-style blouse in the shades of green. For jewellery, she opted for a choker and dangling earrings, with her hair tied back.

Shanaya chose to wear a yellow floral lehenga with a dupatta, which she draped from the back and carried in her hands. Jewellery was limited to a choker and earrings, while the hair was styled in waves.

Navya, on the other hand, chose to drape a saree based on silk. Other known faces to have attended the wedding ceremonies were Nysa Devgn and Orry.

FAQs

Q1. Who is Janhvi Kapoor dating?

Janhvi Kapoor is dating Shikhar Pahariya.

Q2. Where was Deeya Shroff’s wedding held?

Deeya Shroff’s wedding was held in Udaipur.

Q3. Who all attended Deeya Shroff’s wedding?

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Nanda Naveli were in attendance at Deeya Shroff’s wedding.