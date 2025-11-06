Janhvi Kapoor dons gorgeous Gujarati-patterned blue lehenga for friend’s wedding. Check photos

Janhvi Kapoor has often turned heads with her fashion choices. The actress recently donned a gorgeous Gujarati-patterned lehenga for her friend’s wedding, which got her fans talking. The Homebound star dropped her pictures on Instagram, where she is all decked out in a Jigya Patel custom piece based on a silk blend material. Janhvi Kapoor wore a choker with coloured stones to complete her look. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

While the lehenga is a combination of Parsi work with patola, her dupatta is handcrafted and draped in a Gujarati style.

The Dhadak actress donned a choker with coloured stones and carried an antique silver bag, which made a statement of its own. The handbag, an Agira Silver Box Purse created by Surabhi Didwania's Motifs, cost a whopping ₹2,86,300. To complete her look, Kapoor tied her hair in a long braid and added a few silver charms to it.

Fans love Janhvi Kapoor’s traditional look

After the actress shared a glimpse of her traditional ensemble on social media, her fans swooned over the look. One account wrote, “Perfect resemblance of your mother. You inherited your beauty from your mother.” Another shared, “Soooo beautiful.” Elsewhere, Janhvi Kapoor’s good friend, Orhan Awatramani, who goes by Orry, also commented on the picture. He stated, “Best of the best.”

While Kapoor’s whole look is gorgeous, the floral border on the sleeves with tassels adds to the charm. For the jewellery, the actress donned antique, boho-inspired pieces. Her rings, bracelets, and earrings are also the highlights of the ensemble.

Kapoor’s traditional looks have been quite lauded by her fans. Apart from the blue lehenga, the actress recently stunned in a lime yellow lehenga, which she donned for her sister, Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony. She went for a self-tone and accessorized the look with a silver layered necklace and dangling earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor’s traditional looks over the years

Janhvi Kapoor’s traditional outfits have been the talk of the town over the years. During her Cannes Film Festival appearance for the premiere of Homebound, the actress opted for a sea-green backless gown. While the top had beautiful golden detailing, the stone trail at the back looked gorgeous.

The actor also often dons her mother’s timeless sarees on occasions to pay homage to Sridevi. With her impeccable style sense, Janhvi Kapoor manages to grab attention time and again, giving her followers one more reason to appreciate her presence.