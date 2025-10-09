Harshvarrdhan defends showing up at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement in pyjama; Reddit says 'your sister is a stylist'

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor recently git engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. The engagement bash brought the entire extended family together with Boney's siblings - actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor - and their families joining in the celebrations. And while everyone opted for their finest ethnic wear, Anil's son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor raised some eyebrows by arriving in casuals. The actor has now defended his act, only to get further roasted online. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor wore casuals to cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement.

Harshvarrdhan's odd choice of attire

Harshvardhan Kapoor arrived at Anshula's engagement dressed in a casual white T-shirt paired with pyjamas and a black, loosely fitted jacket. The actor's choice of footwear was also quite casual. The look had the internet buzzing with curiosity. "Why would anyone attend their sister's biggest day dressed like this?" wondered one. "Did he go inside and change?" asked another. Later, inside pics from the engagement confirmed that Harshvarrdhan did indeed wear the same casual outfit throughout the engagement bash.

On Monday, the actor addressed the criticism online in the form of a comment on a post. "As I can see from the comments people are concerned/curious about my choice of chosen attire for the evening. Some formal Indian clothes were sent to me, but since I have lost a lot of weight for an upcoming art project to be shot at the end of the year, the clothes didn't fit right. With very little time left for the function and not wanting to be late, I decided to grab something basic and comfortable," he wrote.

The internet reacts to his defence

However, Harshvarrdhan's defence did not stop the criticism. After a screengrab of the explanation was shared on Reddit, one person asked, "Does he not own a pair of basic pants and a button-down shirt, worst case? I can’t believe traditional dress didn’t fit, so the ONLY option was this travesty."

Another referred to his sister, Rhea Kapoor, and added, "His Sis is a stylist. She could have easily arranged a new pair of well-fitting clothes… even his house help could have gone to a tailor and got anything altered for him." A few others said his oldest sister, Sonam Kapoor, could have helped too. "Why not actually ask one of your sister’s stylists to find some clothes for your cousin’s wedding? This man. (facepalm emoji)."

About Harshvarrdhan's career

The son of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan first worked as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap on Bombay Velvet before making his acting debut with Mirzya in 2016. He has since appeared in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Thar, in which he shared screen space with dad Anil.