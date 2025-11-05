Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Bridesmaid Ananya Panday stuns in lehenga choli at friend Deeya Shroff's mehendi. See pics

Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 01:39 pm IST

Ananya Panday’s friend, Deeya Shroff, got engaged to Mihir Advani in November last year.

Ananya Panday recently took the internet by storm after she posted photos of herself in an ethnic dress. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star offered her fans a glimpse of a breathtaking lehenga choli she wore at her friend Deeya Shroff’s mehendi.

Ananya also captivated fans with her lehenga at Deeya Shroff's mehendi celebration. (Instagram/ananyapanday)
Ananya Panday attends cousin's mehendi

Ananya Panday’s friend, Deeya Shroff, got engaged to Mihir Advani in November last year. For Shroff’s mehendi, the actress wore a black lehenga with motif designs. She complemented the look with a high-neck mustard yellow blouse and golden and green jewellery. And besides a dewy makeup, Panday opted for a sleek braid.

“Ladki wale 🥰 @deeyashroff mehndiiiiii ♥️,” Ananya Panday captioned the post.

At the time of Deeya Shroff’s engagement, the Liger star had worn an aqua-blue suit and gave tribute to the late Rohit Bal. In a post dated November 7, 2024, Panday wrote about Deeya’s engagement to Advani.

“briDEEEEEE 🥹❤️ @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani 🤫 also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever ❤️❤️❤️,” Panday wrote.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie

Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie with Kartik Aaryan, Tu Meri Main Tera, will come out on December 25 this year. Karan Johar, who has produced the movie, said Tu Meri Main Tera is a “ vibrant and emotional” work.

Also read: Bubble hems are back: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Ananya Panday, this trend is taking over fashion

“And I have to say, Kartik and Ananya have terrific, terrific chemistry. From the dailies I’ve seen, they look amazing together on screen,” Johar said, as per Cinema Express. “I’m genuinely excited about this one,” he added. She will also be seen alongside Lakshya in Chand Mera Dil.

