Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle: Farah Khan says Ananya Panday would have been her daughter, talks about mental health

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday are all set to appear on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. A promo of the episode leaked online, showing Farah and Ananya talking about mental health and making some revelations. Farah Khan and Ananya Panday all set to appear on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

Farah Khan and Ananya Panday on Kajol and Twinkle's talk show

The video shows Farah pointing at Ananya and saying, "She could have been my daughter because I had a huge crush on Chunky Panday." Ananya then revealed how she was once fully confident but left the set in tears. To this, Farah added, "Whichever heroine I make cry, they become big stars."

The clip also showed Farah and Ananya sharing their views on mental health. Ananya said, "It's the first generation who's really embracing mental health." However, Farah seemed to differ and added, "Whenever you have to get out of something, it's a mental health issue." They were also seen performing the hook step of It’s the Time to Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was choreographed by Farah herself.

Farah's comment on mental health sparked mixed reactions online. While some found her insensitive, others agreed with her. One of the comments read, "Farah is so insensitive." Another wrote, "This show is a gift that keeps on giving, but in a negative way." Defending Farah, another user commented, "She is right. Not all, but many people do that to get out of something." Another added, "She's kinda right. While mental health is real, it's often used as an excuse or justification to get away with a lot of awful and nasty behaviour." Another comment read, “Because farah knows real side of most of the stars. Dont blame her!”

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The talk show premiered in September this year with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests. Recently, the show and its hosts received backlash for their comments on physical infidelity during an episode featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor. The latest episode saw Sonakshi Sinha and fashion designer Manish Malhotra as guests. The new episode, featuring Farah Khan and Ananya Panday, will air on Thursday (November 6) on Prime Video.