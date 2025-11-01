Farah Khan says Aryan Khan ‘has been obsessed’ with Rajat Bedi since childhood: ‘Khushi hui ki mera ladka filmy nikla’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, made his Bollywood debut as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show featured an ensemble cast and also marked actor Rajat Bedi's comeback. Recently, Farah Khan visited Rajat’s house for her cooking vlog with Dilip, where she revealed the real reason why Aryan cast Rajat in the show. Farah Khan reveals why Aryan Khan cast Rajat Bedi in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Farah Khan on why Aryan Khan cast Rajat Bedi in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

During a wholesome chat with Farah, Rajat revealed how The Ba**ds of Bollywood* was godsent for him. He recalled receiving a call from the production house informing him that Aryan wanted to meet him. Rajat said that while he was stunned by the call, he immediately packed his things and flew down to Mumbai to meet him. The actor shared that Aryan greeted him very warmly — so much so that anyone would instantly fall in love with him.

Farah then added, "He's such a well-mannered kid. I asked Aryan, ‘Tere mind main kaise aaya to take Rajat?’ (How did it occur to you to cast Rajat?) He said, ‘I have been obsessed with Rajat Bedi since childhood. I used to watch his movies and his character in Jaani Dushman.’ Aryan does that ‘sabki izzat karenge toh lootenge kiski’ (If we respect everyone, then who will we rob?). He knows everything. He’s so talented and forget talented, mujhe itni khushi hui ki mera ladka filmy nikla (I was so happy to see that my boy turned out to be filmy)."

Rajat further added that Aryan came as an angel for him, as he launched not only him but also his entire family through The Bads of Bollywood*. Rajat had earlier revealed that he kept one condition before Aryan — that his son should also get to work under him on the show. Aryan agreed, and Rajat’s son ended up working as an assistant director on The Bads of Bollywood*.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The web series is a satire on the Hindi film industry, exploring themes such as power struggles and the insider–outsider debate, all laced with humour. Directed by Aryan Khan, the show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, along with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and others in pivotal roles. The show also features cameo appearances by Arshad Warsi, Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and several others. Streaming on Netflix, the series has earned praise for its direction, performances and Aryan’s sharp sense of humour.