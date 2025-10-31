'Bhaade pe reh raha hoon': Shah Rukh Khan's reply to fan asking for room in Mannat has fans asking him 'rent kitna hai'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was at his wittiest best as he interacted with his fans on social media in one of his #AskSRK sessions on Thursday. The actor is set to turn 60 over the weekend, and he decided to answer some questions from his fans ahead of that. What followed was signature SRK humour, some revelations, and (as always) a lot of jokes at his own expense. Shah Rukh Khan moved out of his famous residence, Mannat, earlier this year. (File/AFP)

On Thursday evening, Shah Rukh took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start.”

Shah Rukh responds to fan asking for ‘room in Mannat’

Fans’ queries to Shah Rukh Khan ranged from curiosity about his upcoming film with Siddharth Anand to just random questions. As one fan asked, “Sir, apke birthday ke liye Mumbai pahaunch gaye he.. lekin room ni mil rahi 😭 Mannat pe ek room milega kya sir (I have arrived in Mumbai for your birthday but can’t find a room. Can I get a room in Mannat?)”

At the mention of his famous Bandra bungalow, Shah Rukh quipped in response, “Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal….Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!! (Even I don’t have a room in Mannat these days. I am living on rent).”

Shah Rukh and his family – wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam – moved out of Mannat, the spacious bungalow in Bandra, in March this year. The bungalow is undergoing renovation that may last a couple of years. In the meantime, the Khans have rented four floors of a luxury apartment building nearby, where they are staying temporarily.

Shah Rukh’s response elicited laughter from the fans, with many asking how much he pays in rent, and others enquiring the identity of his landlord.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

Shah Rukh Khan will turn 60 on Sunday, and as per reports, is expected to celebrate his birthday with family and close friends in Alibaug. There is buzz that the first look of his next film with Siddharth Anand will also be unveiled on the day. Earlier reports had claimed the film was called King, but during his #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh revealed that the film’s title has not been announced yet.